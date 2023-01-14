 Skip to content

Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 16-21

| |

South Gibson’s Ivy Cianciolo (0) dribbles the ball against Crockett County during a high school girls basketball game at Crockett County on Jan. 10, 2023.

Week 10 of the high school basketball season is here. Check out the full schedule of games for schools across the Gibson County area:

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Humboldt at Peabody; Union City at South Gibson; Gibson County at Westview; Milan  at Huntingdon; South Fulton at Bradford; North Side at West Carroll

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – West Carroll at Gleason

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

Noon – Carroll Academy at Bradford

6 p.m. – Milan at Crockett County; Union City at Gibson County; Obion County at South Gibson; Middleton at Peabody; Lake County at Humboldt; Bruceton at West Carroll

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

5 p.m. – Lake County at Bradford

Posted in Breaking News, Humboldt Chronicle - Sports, Sports, Trenton Gazette - Sports, Tri-City Reporter – Sports and tagged

Leave a Comment