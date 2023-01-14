Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 16-21

Week 10 of the high school basketball season is here. Check out the full schedule of games for schools across the Gibson County area:

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Humboldt at Peabody; Union City at South Gibson; Gibson County at Westview; Milan at Huntingdon; South Fulton at Bradford; North Side at West Carroll

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – West Carroll at Gleason

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

Noon – Carroll Academy at Bradford

6 p.m. – Milan at Crockett County; Union City at Gibson County; Obion County at South Gibson; Middleton at Peabody; Lake County at Humboldt; Bruceton at West Carroll

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

5 p.m. – Lake County at Bradford