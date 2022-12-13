Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 12/5/2022 through 12/11/2022:
Ashlyn N. Baker, W/F, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 10, 2022, Trailer Park; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.
Lukas Rye-Walters Barger, W/M, 19, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: December 11, 2022, 45 and airport; Charges: reckless driving, underage driving while impaired, violation implied consent law, violation open container, failure to maintain control, auto accident. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.
Joshua Larenze Dickerson, B/M, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 6, 2022, Municipal Building; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.
Anthony Steven Giustino, W/M, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 10, 2022, Subway on N Central; Charges: driving under the influence, violation implied consent law, violation open container. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Anibal Alejandro Gonzalez Gomez, H/M, 22, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: December 6, 2022, 45 at Auto Zone; Charges: driving without a license, financial responsibility law, violation of light law, altering or forging title or plates. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.
Calvinski A. King, B/M, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 11, 2022, Mclin St; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Bomer.
Brandon Christopher Thomas, B/M, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 7, 2022, S 6th Ave; Charges: felony evading in vehicle, violation open container, financial responsibility law, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Lt Bomer.
Joannie Suzette Warner, W/F, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 11, 2022, Elliot St; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt Wade.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 12/5/2022 through 12/11/2022:
Morgan Lee Sikes, W/M, 57- hold for other agency.
Jaylen Laquan Currie, B/M, 21- hold for other agency.
Jordan Trevon Currie, B/M, 19- hold for other agency.
Ashlyn Noel Baker, W/F, 28- child abuse or neglect (non-violent).
Rebecca Shane Barnett, W/F, 26- contempt of court, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent).
Jenna Louise Britt, W/F, 37- driving under the influence second offense, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Benjamin Cantrell, W/M, 42- contempt of court.
Joshua Mandrell Clay, B/M, 34- capias.
Cory Wayne Clifft, W/M, 44- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Re’Keysha Lashay Edwards, B/F, 21- capias.
Wade Dee Holladay, W/M, 33- attachment order.
William Pharmer Jarrell IV, W/M, 33- violation of probation, attachment order.
Quavion Devon Lipscomb, B/M, 22- violation of probation.
Vanity Jalisa Cynshan Madding, W/F, 27- capias.
Michael Aaron Patrick, B/M, 55- weekender.
Ariana Jashay Potts, B/F, 18- capias.
David Bradley Sikes, W/M, 46- violation of order of protection/restraining order.
Brandon L. Swift, W/M, 25- vandalism, evading arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Sadarius Montrell Thomas, B/M, 30- violation of probation.
Zachary Wade Ward, W/M, 32- capias.
Johnny Dale Yarbrough, W/M, 29- attempted first degree murder, murder first degree, especially aggravated robbery, theft of property, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, violation of probation, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.
David Bradley Sikes, W/M, 46- aggravated assault.
Joshua Larenze Dickerson, B/M, 25- violation of probation.
Anthony Steven Giustino Jr, W/M, 23- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, open container law.
Brandon Christopher Thomas, B/M, 28- evading arrest, open container law, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving without a license.
Deavery William Russell, B/M, 33- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, reckless driving, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to obey traffic light, violation traffic control devise, fail to yield, speeding.
Sabrina Louise Rainey, W/F, 41- violation of probation.
Robert Blake Scott, W/M, 58- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.
Fansisco Jovani Dionne, W/M, 28- driving under the influence first offense.
Anibal Alejandro-Gonzalez Gomez, H/M, 22- failure to provide proof of insurance, altering/falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment of plates, driving without a license, violation light law.
Ashley Ruth Cole, W/F, 39- capias, violation of probation.
Andrew Clayton Kent, W/M, 30- domestic assault.
Micaiah Dewayne Knox, B/M, 21- violation of probation.
Colleen Renia Lawrence, B/F, 49- driving under the influence first offense, open container law.
Destiny Denise Thomas, B/F, 29- capias.
Timeka Nichole McKinnie, B/F, 39- attachment order.
Juan Pablo Mosqueda, W/M, 32- weekender.
Isaiah Malik Boxley, B/M, 24- weekender.
Thomas Ray Buchanan, B/M, 26- weekender.
Jordan Lucas Sanders, W/M, 19- weekender.
Marriages
Dillon Keith West of Milan and Caitlyn Nicole Brown of Milan
Dwight Earl Smothers of Trenton and Sheila Jane Davis Jones of Trenton
Alexander Craig Eldridge of Medina and Kaitlyn Marie Massey of Medina
Justin David Noble of Trenton and Samantha Margaret Christine Latta Walters of Trenton
Kaley Nicole Taylor of Dyer and Christopher Dale Clark of Dyer
Divorces
Vanessa Lawrence vs Peter Lawrence
Franko C. Beard vs Brittany Nicole Hannah
Real Estate Transfers
Jonathan Criswell and wife, Candace Criswell to John Lancaster and wife, Leslie Lancaster – Trenton – $42,000
Robert Fletcher Wilson, as Attorney-in Fact for Bobby C. Wilson and Robert Fletcher Wilson to Christina L. Lomell – Rutherford – $85,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – Medina – $184,000
Samuel Everett Graves and wife, Joan Ross Graves to Wesley Austin and Billie Grashot -Gibson – $30,000
Ernest C. Decker and wife, Sheena Mitchell Decker to Timothy Smith and wife, betty Smith – Trenton – $195,000
Steven W. Agee, Jr. and wife, Andrea S. Agee to Debra Faye Stevenson – Dyer – $365,000
Thomas G. O’Daniel and Veronica D. O’Daniel to William Brandon Morris and Kristian Harrison – Dyer – $248,000
Jason Bowen and wife, Tiffany Bowen to James Groves – Trenton – $350,000
Morgan Hopkins to Jason lee Hill – Trenton – $260,000
Johnnie Faye Welford to Gokce Capital LLC – 20th CD of Gibson County – $2,350
Provident Trust Group, LLC, a Nevada Limited Liability Company, FBO: Lynette Vaught Traditional IRA to Yasmine Huerta – Trenton – $20,000
Carl W. Jones to Donna Jones – Bradford – $45,239.03
Dement Construction Company to Kevin Clark – Medina – $363,247
Salvation Properties, LLC, a Texas Limited Liability Company, to Jame Mays, II, and Charlene Mays – Bradford – $54,000
Mollie Hinton to Michael Logan Wallsmith and Emily Wallsmith – Trenton – $155,000
Jeff Hewitt to Mark A. Moore and Alice C. Moore – Milan – $20,000
Joann Williams, aka Joan Williams and Susan Hailey to Dale Nelson – Gibson County – $123,500
Brock Blakemore to Shawn Ragan – Humboldt – $125,000
Candace Pierson Ballard, John E. Pierson, IV, Christopher Robin Pierson, Lauren Elizabeth Pierson Howard, Robin Lee Burriess, II, and Katie Burress Aldridge to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $40,000
Ben and Julie Hager to Jeffrey T. and Jennifer Milam – Trenton – $400,000
Shannon Brent Smith and Lana Brooke Smith to Patrick M. Hatch – Trenton – $247,000
Able Building Company, Inc., to Jeffrey Lynn Crawley, Sr. – Trenton – 90,000
Jeffrey T. Milam and Jennifer Milam to James Christopher Forcherio and Brenda Gayle Forcherio – Medina – $430,000
Robert D. Hopper and Courtney A. Hopper to Daniel Weaver – Milan – $309,900
Building Permits
Ricky and Deana Oliver, 34 Iron Mountain Road, Dyer
Paxton Featherson, 10 Arnold Road, Bradford
Rickey Dale Privitt Jr., 31 Donald Beard Lane, Humboldt
Natalie Timbes, 81 SJ Hickerson Road, Trenton
Curtis Pickering, 582B State Route 187, Humboldt
Blair and Sarah White, 64 JB Jones Road, Trenton
Charles and Kimberly Clark, 75 Stockton Davidson Road, Dyer
Chris Aqapiou, 38A Herd Law Road. Trenton
Jearod Flowers, 165 Chris Grove Road, Rutherford
Kathy L. Crews, 20 Cades-Atwood Road, Milan
Jason Renfroe, 25 Tom Milligan Road, Trenton
John Ambrose, 51 State Route 420, Trenton
Tim Roberts, 45 Walnut Grove Road, Rutherford
Terry Hickerson, 672 Concord-Cades Road, Trenton
Humboldt Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
James Levingston – public intoxication
Jorge Soto – driving without DL
Christopher Barrett – simple possession of Schedule I
Chad Roberts – joyriding
Francisco Rafael Rodriguez – driving without DL
Jorge Sanchez Sanchez – DUI
Richard Charles Simmons – DUI
Deborah Graves – domestic assault
Matthew Little – felony reckless endangerment, felony domestic assault (2 counts), possession of handgun under influence
Tamra Kay Bearers – possession of Xanax
Cody Buchanan – public intoxication
Juan Pablo Mozqueda – DUI
Joseph Lenon – driving on revoked DL
Robert Louvelle Norfork – DUI (2nd)
Milton Boykin – simple possession of Schedule II
Christopher W. Maness – attempted solicitation of minor
Roy Russell Jr. – simple possession of Schedule VI
Nicolas Martinez – leaving scene of accident
Michael Laffoon Jr. – public intoxication
Zachary Hopper – simple possession
Bobby Powell – public intoxication
Eli Lewis Jefferson Cannon – underage drinking while impaired
Cody Buchanan – vandalism under $1,000
George Collins – disorderly conduct
Elton Allen Haymon – underage DUI
Jamie L. Williams – possession of drug paraphernalia
Quincy Smith – simple possession of Schedule VI
James E. Peete – DUI
Foster C. Byrd – drug paraphernalia
Terry Allen Robertson – DUI
James Nance – driving on suspended DL
Jaruis Kentrell Degraffreed – driving on revoked DL (7th), financial responsibility
Louis Bernard Williams – driving on revoked DL
Perez Martinez – driving without DL
Joshua Andrews – disorderly conduct
Joe Nathan Walker – possession of drug paraphernalia, felony evading arrest
Roche Perry – driving without DL
Bradley Barham – simple possession of Schedule II meth
Rocky Snider – simple possession of Schedule II meth
Jaylon Cunningham – vandalism
Tavarrian Lambert – evading arrest, simple possession of Schedule VI
Erin Hayley Reasons – possession of meth
Justin Leming – simple possession of meth
Willie Robert Mays – reckless driving, implied consent
Tekisha M. Moffit – simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of meth
Cherlyn Hill – drug paraphernalia, driving without DL
Dontaveon Beard – simple possession marijuana, public intoxication
Stanley Lahun Carthen – driving without DL
Mark S. Cole – DUI
Wilmer Alexander Artics Alvarado – driving without DL
Misty Griggs Sharp – reckless driving
Thomas Walker – simple possession of meth, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia
Carolyn Mays – DUI
Bobby Johnson – simple possession of marijuana
Monquez Trayvon Williams – simple possession of Schedule VI
Tobias Hodge – vandalism, aggravated criminal trespass
Trimond Woodruff – simple possession of marijuana
Gary Patrick – resisting arrest
Gary Patrick – theft of property under $1,000
Jeff Buchanan – simple possession of meth, possessionI
Civil
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Shelia R. Sherrill
Synchrony Bank vs Glenda Baker
Stewart Finance Inc vs Sheila Quisenberry
Stewart Finance Inc vs Maya Sibley
Stewart Finance Inc vs Natasha Jones
Stewart Finance Inc vs Quincy Butler
Stewart Finance Inc vs Shanteria Marable
Stewart Finance Inc vs Heather Shepherd
Stewart Finance Inc vs Monica rogers
Stewart Finance Inc vs Nicky Lynch
Stewart Finance Inc vs Caitlin Yeager
Stewart Finance Inc vs Iliana Fry
Stewart Finance Inc vs Sirita Adams
Stewart Finance Inc vs Stephen Shivers
Stewart Finance Inc vs Venson Bonds
Stewart Finance Inc vs Justin Harris
Stewart Finance Inc vs Randy Farley
Stewart Finance Inc vs Gary Brown
Stewart Finance Inc vs Sarad E. Bledsoe Sr.
T and T Home Rentals LLC vs Tiffany Jestice Bowen
Farmers Home furniture vs Misty Dawn Wood
Harold R. Gunn vs Jessica Anderson
Rental City Property Management vs Rodrigus Long or occupant
Rental City Property Management vs John Burns or occupant
Betty Holt vs Cody Buchanan and Kristy Buchanan
Udell Pledge vs Angelicia Dotson
Thomas Lewis vs Sara Watkins
Naples HMA LLC dba Physicians Regional Medical Center – Pine Ridge vs Joseph Gamble
Midland Credit Management Inc C/O Finkelstein, Kern, Steinberg & Cunningham PC vs Lola E. Cross
Midland Credit Management Inc C/O Finkelstein, Kern, Steinberg & Cunningham PC vs Felesa Yarbrough
Midland Credit Management Inc Crystal L. Jones
Calvary SPV I LLC as assignee of Department Stores National Bank C/O Finkelstein, Kern, Steinberg & Cunningham PC vs Judith Vernet
Midland Credit Management Inc vs David Powell
Mariner Finance LLC vs Marquitta Collier
UHG I LLC vs Sandra Kee
Eliga Glenn vs Terry Glenn and Sharon Glenn
Premier Rental vs Brian Coffman
Marcus Smith vs Chase Auto
Christina Chapman vs Takeisha Norman and any and all occupants
Brenda Bohannon vs David Dycis
Linda Robinson vs Jeremy Dover
Margaret Montgomery vs Casondra Shivers
Lance R. Wade vs Demarcus James
Trenton Court Report
Information listed for the Trenton General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Kavarious Trevane Hull – DUI (1st offense)
Markus D. Williams – drug paraphernalia, simple possession: marijuana
Thomas Buchanan – evading arrest
Ginger Ann Cole – revoked DUI
Ian Pierce McCurdy – DUI (1st offense)
Bradley G. Fuller – resisting, stop, arrest, search
Cody Buchanan – vandalism <$1,000
Jackie Petty – resisting arrest
Truman Reynolds – DUI (1st offense), financial responsibility law
James B. Kent – DUI (1st offense)
Jordan Lucas Sanders – DUI (1st offense)
Jacob F. Gilliland – evading arrest
Christopher Wayne Scallions – reckless driving
Tamara Nairee Turner – simple possession – marijuana, paraphernalia
Kenneth L. Workman – driving revoked
William Love aka Jones – resisting, stop, arrest, search, evading arrest
Danny Lee Collins – defendant bound over to grand jury
Walter Lee Brown – DUI (1st offense)
Tiffany Cloar – possession of marijuana, paraphernalia
Mercedes Karece Caldwell – driving on revoked (2nd offense)
Jennifer Lynn Gordon – DUI (1st offense)
Dalton Wayne Allen – evading arrest, driving w/o license
Raven Nicole Hudgins – DUI (1st offense) with child endangerment enhancement
Willie Ross – driving on suspended, financial responsibility
Jacinta M. Pigue – driving w/o license
Mister Burnett – evading arrest
Larry G. Frye II – att. Possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment, domestic assault
Larry Frye – domestic assault
Lamond D. Bogard – possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia
Melvin Travaris Guyton – assault w/ bodily injury
Deborah Moody – possession of drug paraphernalia
Nicole Cornforth – defendant bound over to grand jury waiving preliminary hearing, defendant bound over to grand jury after preliminary hearing
Kory M. Wilbert – public intoxication
Crystal Gale Owens – driving while revoked
Timothy Snider – driving on suspended
Thaddeus Jarod Johnson – defendant bound over to grand jury after preliminary hearing
Christopher J. Reynolds – theft under $1000
Jeffery N. Story – simple possession of Schedule II (meth)
Mary Griffin – defendant bound over to grand jury
David Morris – driving on suspended license, unregistered vehicle
Steven Colby – driving on revoked license
Billy Wayne Brewer – DUI (1st offense)
Brian Knight – driving on revoked
Ethan Henry Denton – DUI (1st offense)
John Kolwyck Jr. – domestic assault
Darius Riding – driving w/o license
Mark Hauke – driving on revoked for DUI
Jeremy Kiser – meth possession
William Ryan James – reckless driving, simple possession Schedule II
Brian Northern – driving w/o license
Anthony Young – simple assault
Barbara Canady – simple possession – meth
Michael Skinner – driving on revoked