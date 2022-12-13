Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 12/5/2022 through 12/11/2022:

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 12/5/2022 through 12/11/2022:

Ashlyn N. Baker, W/F, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 10, 2022, Trailer Park; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.

Lukas Rye-Walters Barger, W/M, 19, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: December 11, 2022, 45 and airport; Charges: reckless driving, underage driving while impaired, violation implied consent law, violation open container, failure to maintain control, auto accident. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Joshua Larenze Dickerson, B/M, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 6, 2022, Municipal Building; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Anthony Steven Giustino, W/M, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 10, 2022, Subway on N Central; Charges: driving under the influence, violation implied consent law, violation open container. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Anibal Alejandro Gonzalez Gomez, H/M, 22, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: December 6, 2022, 45 at Auto Zone; Charges: driving without a license, financial responsibility law, violation of light law, altering or forging title or plates. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Calvinski A. King, B/M, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 11, 2022, Mclin St; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Bomer.

Brandon Christopher Thomas, B/M, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 7, 2022, S 6th Ave; Charges: felony evading in vehicle, violation open container, financial responsibility law, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Lt Bomer.

Joannie Suzette Warner, W/F, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 11, 2022, Elliot St; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt Wade.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 12/5/2022 through 12/11/2022:

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 12/5/2022 through 12/11/2022:

Morgan Lee Sikes, W/M, 57- hold for other agency.

Jaylen Laquan Currie, B/M, 21- hold for other agency.

Jordan Trevon Currie, B/M, 19- hold for other agency.

Ashlyn Noel Baker, W/F, 28- child abuse or neglect (non-violent).

Rebecca Shane Barnett, W/F, 26- contempt of court, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent).

Jenna Louise Britt, W/F, 37- driving under the influence second offense, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Benjamin Cantrell, W/M, 42- contempt of court.

Joshua Mandrell Clay, B/M, 34- capias.

Cory Wayne Clifft, W/M, 44- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Re’Keysha Lashay Edwards, B/F, 21- capias.

Wade Dee Holladay, W/M, 33- attachment order.

William Pharmer Jarrell IV, W/M, 33- violation of probation, attachment order.

Quavion Devon Lipscomb, B/M, 22- violation of probation.

Vanity Jalisa Cynshan Madding, W/F, 27- capias.

Michael Aaron Patrick, B/M, 55- weekender.

Ariana Jashay Potts, B/F, 18- capias.

David Bradley Sikes, W/M, 46- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Brandon L. Swift, W/M, 25- vandalism, evading arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Sadarius Montrell Thomas, B/M, 30- violation of probation.

Zachary Wade Ward, W/M, 32- capias.

Johnny Dale Yarbrough, W/M, 29- attempted first degree murder, murder first degree, especially aggravated robbery, theft of property, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, violation of probation, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

David Bradley Sikes, W/M, 46- aggravated assault.

Joshua Larenze Dickerson, B/M, 25- violation of probation.

Anthony Steven Giustino Jr, W/M, 23- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, open container law.

Brandon Christopher Thomas, B/M, 28- evading arrest, open container law, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving without a license.

Deavery William Russell, B/M, 33- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, reckless driving, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to obey traffic light, violation traffic control devise, fail to yield, speeding.

Sabrina Louise Rainey, W/F, 41- violation of probation.

Robert Blake Scott, W/M, 58- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.

Fansisco Jovani Dionne, W/M, 28- driving under the influence first offense.

Anibal Alejandro-Gonzalez Gomez, H/M, 22- failure to provide proof of insurance, altering/falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment of plates, driving without a license, violation light law.

Ashley Ruth Cole, W/F, 39- capias, violation of probation.

Andrew Clayton Kent, W/M, 30- domestic assault.

Micaiah Dewayne Knox, B/M, 21- violation of probation.

Colleen Renia Lawrence, B/F, 49- driving under the influence first offense, open container law.

Destiny Denise Thomas, B/F, 29- capias.

Timeka Nichole McKinnie, B/F, 39- attachment order.

Juan Pablo Mosqueda, W/M, 32- weekender.

Isaiah Malik Boxley, B/M, 24- weekender.

Thomas Ray Buchanan, B/M, 26- weekender.

Jordan Lucas Sanders, W/M, 19- weekender.

Marriages

Dillon Keith West of Milan and Caitlyn Nicole Brown of Milan

Dwight Earl Smothers of Trenton and Sheila Jane Davis Jones of Trenton

Alexander Craig Eldridge of Medina and Kaitlyn Marie Massey of Medina

Justin David Noble of Trenton and Samantha Margaret Christine Latta Walters of Trenton

Kaley Nicole Taylor of Dyer and Christopher Dale Clark of Dyer

Divorces

Vanessa Lawrence vs Peter Lawrence

Franko C. Beard vs Brittany Nicole Hannah

Real Estate Transfers

Jonathan Criswell and wife, Candace Criswell to John Lancaster and wife, Leslie Lancaster – Trenton – $42,000

Robert Fletcher Wilson, as Attorney-in Fact for Bobby C. Wilson and Robert Fletcher Wilson to Christina L. Lomell – Rutherford – $85,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – Medina – $184,000

Samuel Everett Graves and wife, Joan Ross Graves to Wesley Austin and Billie Grashot -Gibson – $30,000

Ernest C. Decker and wife, Sheena Mitchell Decker to Timothy Smith and wife, betty Smith – Trenton – $195,000

Steven W. Agee, Jr. and wife, Andrea S. Agee to Debra Faye Stevenson – Dyer – $365,000

Thomas G. O’Daniel and Veronica D. O’Daniel to William Brandon Morris and Kristian Harrison – Dyer – $248,000

Jason Bowen and wife, Tiffany Bowen to James Groves – Trenton – $350,000

Morgan Hopkins to Jason lee Hill – Trenton – $260,000

Johnnie Faye Welford to Gokce Capital LLC – 20th CD of Gibson County – $2,350

Provident Trust Group, LLC, a Nevada Limited Liability Company, FBO: Lynette Vaught Traditional IRA to Yasmine Huerta – Trenton – $20,000

Carl W. Jones to Donna Jones – Bradford – $45,239.03

Dement Construction Company to Kevin Clark – Medina – $363,247

Salvation Properties, LLC, a Texas Limited Liability Company, to Jame Mays, II, and Charlene Mays – Bradford – $54,000

Mollie Hinton to Michael Logan Wallsmith and Emily Wallsmith – Trenton – $155,000

Jeff Hewitt to Mark A. Moore and Alice C. Moore – Milan – $20,000

Joann Williams, aka Joan Williams and Susan Hailey to Dale Nelson – Gibson County – $123,500

Brock Blakemore to Shawn Ragan – Humboldt – $125,000

Candace Pierson Ballard, John E. Pierson, IV, Christopher Robin Pierson, Lauren Elizabeth Pierson Howard, Robin Lee Burriess, II, and Katie Burress Aldridge to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $40,000

Ben and Julie Hager to Jeffrey T. and Jennifer Milam – Trenton – $400,000

Shannon Brent Smith and Lana Brooke Smith to Patrick M. Hatch – Trenton – $247,000

Able Building Company, Inc., to Jeffrey Lynn Crawley, Sr. – Trenton – 90,000

Jeffrey T. Milam and Jennifer Milam to James Christopher Forcherio and Brenda Gayle Forcherio – Medina – $430,000

Robert D. Hopper and Courtney A. Hopper to Daniel Weaver – Milan – $309,900

Building Permits

Ricky and Deana Oliver, 34 Iron Mountain Road, Dyer

Paxton Featherson, 10 Arnold Road, Bradford

Rickey Dale Privitt Jr., 31 Donald Beard Lane, Humboldt

Natalie Timbes, 81 SJ Hickerson Road, Trenton

Curtis Pickering, 582B State Route 187, Humboldt

Blair and Sarah White, 64 JB Jones Road, Trenton

Charles and Kimberly Clark, 75 Stockton Davidson Road, Dyer

Chris Aqapiou, 38A Herd Law Road. Trenton

Jearod Flowers, 165 Chris Grove Road, Rutherford

Kathy L. Crews, 20 Cades-Atwood Road, Milan

Jason Renfroe, 25 Tom Milligan Road, Trenton

John Ambrose, 51 State Route 420, Trenton

Tim Roberts, 45 Walnut Grove Road, Rutherford

Terry Hickerson, 672 Concord-Cades Road, Trenton

Humboldt Court Report

Humboldt Court Report

General Sessions

General Sessions

James Levingston – public intoxication

Jorge Soto – driving without DL

Christopher Barrett – simple possession of Schedule I

Chad Roberts – joyriding

Francisco Rafael Rodriguez – driving without DL

Jorge Sanchez Sanchez – DUI

Richard Charles Simmons – DUI

Deborah Graves – domestic assault

Matthew Little – felony reckless endangerment, felony domestic assault (2 counts), possession of handgun under influence

Tamra Kay Bearers – possession of Xanax

Cody Buchanan – public intoxication

Juan Pablo Mozqueda – DUI

Joseph Lenon – driving on revoked DL

Robert Louvelle Norfork – DUI (2nd)

Milton Boykin – simple possession of Schedule II

Christopher W. Maness – attempted solicitation of minor

Roy Russell Jr. – simple possession of Schedule VI

Nicolas Martinez – leaving scene of accident

Michael Laffoon Jr. – public intoxication

Zachary Hopper – simple possession

Bobby Powell – public intoxication

Eli Lewis Jefferson Cannon – underage drinking while impaired

Cody Buchanan – vandalism under $1,000

George Collins – disorderly conduct

Elton Allen Haymon – underage DUI

Jamie L. Williams – possession of drug paraphernalia

Quincy Smith – simple possession of Schedule VI

James E. Peete – DUI

Foster C. Byrd – drug paraphernalia

Terry Allen Robertson – DUI

James Nance – driving on suspended DL

Jaruis Kentrell Degraffreed – driving on revoked DL (7th), financial responsibility

Louis Bernard Williams – driving on revoked DL

Perez Martinez – driving without DL

Joshua Andrews – disorderly conduct

Joe Nathan Walker – possession of drug paraphernalia, felony evading arrest

Roche Perry – driving without DL

Bradley Barham – simple possession of Schedule II meth

Rocky Snider – simple possession of Schedule II meth

Jaylon Cunningham – vandalism

Tavarrian Lambert – evading arrest, simple possession of Schedule VI

Erin Hayley Reasons – possession of meth

Justin Leming – simple possession of meth

Willie Robert Mays – reckless driving, implied consent

Tekisha M. Moffit – simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of meth

Cherlyn Hill – drug paraphernalia, driving without DL

Dontaveon Beard – simple possession marijuana, public intoxication

Stanley Lahun Carthen – driving without DL

Mark S. Cole – DUI

Wilmer Alexander Artics Alvarado – driving without DL

Misty Griggs Sharp – reckless driving

Thomas Walker – simple possession of meth, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia

Carolyn Mays – DUI

Bobby Johnson – simple possession of marijuana

Monquez Trayvon Williams – simple possession of Schedule VI

Tobias Hodge – vandalism, aggravated criminal trespass

Trimond Woodruff – simple possession of marijuana

Gary Patrick – resisting arrest

Gary Patrick – theft of property under $1,000

Jeff Buchanan – simple possession of meth, possessionI

Civil

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Shelia R. Sherrill

Synchrony Bank vs Glenda Baker

Stewart Finance Inc vs Sheila Quisenberry

Stewart Finance Inc vs Maya Sibley

Stewart Finance Inc vs Natasha Jones

Stewart Finance Inc vs Quincy Butler

Stewart Finance Inc vs Shanteria Marable

Stewart Finance Inc vs Heather Shepherd

Stewart Finance Inc vs Monica rogers

Stewart Finance Inc vs Nicky Lynch

Stewart Finance Inc vs Caitlin Yeager

Stewart Finance Inc vs Iliana Fry

Stewart Finance Inc vs Sirita Adams

Stewart Finance Inc vs Stephen Shivers

Stewart Finance Inc vs Venson Bonds

Stewart Finance Inc vs Justin Harris

Stewart Finance Inc vs Randy Farley

Stewart Finance Inc vs Gary Brown

Stewart Finance Inc vs Sarad E. Bledsoe Sr.

T and T Home Rentals LLC vs Tiffany Jestice Bowen

Farmers Home furniture vs Misty Dawn Wood

Harold R. Gunn vs Jessica Anderson

Rental City Property Management vs Rodrigus Long or occupant

Rental City Property Management vs John Burns or occupant

Betty Holt vs Cody Buchanan and Kristy Buchanan

Udell Pledge vs Angelicia Dotson

Thomas Lewis vs Sara Watkins

Naples HMA LLC dba Physicians Regional Medical Center – Pine Ridge vs Joseph Gamble

Midland Credit Management Inc C/O Finkelstein, Kern, Steinberg & Cunningham PC vs Lola E. Cross

Midland Credit Management Inc C/O Finkelstein, Kern, Steinberg & Cunningham PC vs Felesa Yarbrough

Midland Credit Management Inc Crystal L. Jones

Calvary SPV I LLC as assignee of Department Stores National Bank C/O Finkelstein, Kern, Steinberg & Cunningham PC vs Judith Vernet

Midland Credit Management Inc vs David Powell

Mariner Finance LLC vs Marquitta Collier

UHG I LLC vs Sandra Kee

Eliga Glenn vs Terry Glenn and Sharon Glenn

Premier Rental vs Brian Coffman

Marcus Smith vs Chase Auto

Christina Chapman vs Takeisha Norman and any and all occupants

Brenda Bohannon vs David Dycis

Linda Robinson vs Jeremy Dover

Margaret Montgomery vs Casondra Shivers

Lance R. Wade vs Demarcus James

Trenton Court Report

Trenton Court Report

General Sessions

General Sessions

Kavarious Trevane Hull – DUI (1st offense)

Markus D. Williams – drug paraphernalia, simple possession: marijuana

Thomas Buchanan – evading arrest

Ginger Ann Cole – revoked DUI

Ian Pierce McCurdy – DUI (1st offense)

Bradley G. Fuller – resisting, stop, arrest, search

Cody Buchanan – vandalism <$1,000

Jackie Petty – resisting arrest

Truman Reynolds – DUI (1st offense), financial responsibility law

James B. Kent – DUI (1st offense)

Jordan Lucas Sanders – DUI (1st offense)

Jacob F. Gilliland – evading arrest

Christopher Wayne Scallions – reckless driving

Tamara Nairee Turner – simple possession – marijuana, paraphernalia

Kenneth L. Workman – driving revoked

William Love aka Jones – resisting, stop, arrest, search, evading arrest

Danny Lee Collins – defendant bound over to grand jury

Walter Lee Brown – DUI (1st offense)

Tiffany Cloar – possession of marijuana, paraphernalia

Mercedes Karece Caldwell – driving on revoked (2nd offense)

Jennifer Lynn Gordon – DUI (1st offense)

Dalton Wayne Allen – evading arrest, driving w/o license

Raven Nicole Hudgins – DUI (1st offense) with child endangerment enhancement

Willie Ross – driving on suspended, financial responsibility

Jacinta M. Pigue – driving w/o license

Mister Burnett – evading arrest

Larry G. Frye II – att. Possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment, domestic assault

Larry Frye – domestic assault

Lamond D. Bogard – possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia

Melvin Travaris Guyton – assault w/ bodily injury

Deborah Moody – possession of drug paraphernalia

Nicole Cornforth – defendant bound over to grand jury waiving preliminary hearing, defendant bound over to grand jury after preliminary hearing

Kory M. Wilbert – public intoxication

Crystal Gale Owens – driving while revoked

Timothy Snider – driving on suspended

Thaddeus Jarod Johnson – defendant bound over to grand jury after preliminary hearing

Christopher J. Reynolds – theft under $1000

Jeffery N. Story – simple possession of Schedule II (meth)

Mary Griffin – defendant bound over to grand jury

David Morris – driving on suspended license, unregistered vehicle

Steven Colby – driving on revoked license

Billy Wayne Brewer – DUI (1st offense)

Brian Knight – driving on revoked

Ethan Henry Denton – DUI (1st offense)

John Kolwyck Jr. – domestic assault

Darius Riding – driving w/o license

Mark Hauke – driving on revoked for DUI

Jeremy Kiser – meth possession

William Ryan James – reckless driving, simple possession Schedule II

Brian Northern – driving w/o license

Anthony Young – simple assault

Barbara Canady – simple possession – meth

Michael Skinner – driving on revoked