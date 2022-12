Milan, Bolivar boys re-enter West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 3

Three weeks into the high school basketball season, and the rotating door of teams in the rankings continues to turn.

Entering the boys’ poll this week are Bolivar and Milan, while Jackson Christian girls entered on the other side

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. Middleton (4-0) – Results: Beat Beat H.W. Byers 73-58. Up next: Tuesday at Fayette-Ware; Friday vs. Ripley (Miss.). Last week: No. 1.

2. North Side (6-0) – Results: Beat Jackson Christian 51-49; Beat Munford 77-65. Up next: Tuesday vs. Ripley; Thursday at Madison; Friday vs. JCM. Last week: No. 3.

3. Haywood (3-2) – Results: Beat Union City 67-56; Lost to White Station 64-59. Up next: Friday at Westview; Saturday at Crockett County. Last week: No. 2.

4. Henry County (4-1) – Results: Beat Camden 69-66; Beat Gibson County 71-62. Up next: Tuesday at Union City; Friday at McKenzie. Last week: No. 4.

5. Fayette-Ware (5-2) – Results: Beat Harding Academy 81-50; Lost to Bolivar 77-69. Up next: Tuesday vs. Middleton; Saturday vs. DeSmet Jesuit (Mo.). Last week: No. 5.

6. Milan (4-0) – Results: Beat Sacred Heart 39-36; Beat Peabody 66-61. Up next: Tuesday at Madison; Thursday at South Gibson. Last week: Not ranked.

7. Sacred Heart (7-1) – Results: Beat Natchez Trace 75-48; Beat Madison 61-49; Lost to Milan 39-36. Up next: Tuesday at Bolivar; Saturday vs. Humboldt. Last week: No. 6.

8. Bolivar (3-1) – Results: Beat Fayette-Ware 77-69. Up next: Tuesday vs. Sacred Heart. Last week: Not ranked.

9. Gibson County (4-2) – Results: Lost to TCA 61-48; Lost to Henry County 71-62. Up next: Tuesday at South Gibson; Friday vs. Crockett County; Saturday at USJ. Last week: No. 7.

10. Crockett County (4-1) – Results: Beat Chester County 69-64; Lost to Humboldt 71-69. Up next: Tuesday vs. Peabody; Friday at Gibson County; Saturday vs. Haywood. Last week: No. 8.

11. Dyersburg (3-2) – Results: Beat South Gibson 46-31. Up next: Tuesday vs. Westview. Last week: No. 10.

12. Dyer County (4-0) – Results: Beat Hardin County 81-44. Up next: Saturday at Clarksville Northwest. Last week: No. 12.

Dropped out: Camden (3-1); South Gibson (4-2).

On the Bubble: Huntingdon (3-1); Jackson Christian (5-1); McNairy Central (3-1); Obion County (4-1); TCA (3-1).

Girls

1. South Side (6-0) – Results: Beat Covington 51-25. Up next: Friday at Ripley; Saturday vs. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) at USJ. Last week: No. 1.

2. Westview (4-0) – Results: Beat McKenzie 55-48; Beat JCM 78-40. Up next: Tuesday at Dyersburg; Friday vs. Haywood; Saturday vs. Mercy Academy (Ky.) at USJ. Last week: No. 2.

3. South Gibson (6-0) – Results: Beat Madison 67-25; Beat Dyersburg 54-29. Up next: Tuesday vs. Gibson County; Friday at McCracken County (Ky.). Last week: No. 4.

4. McKenzie (3-1) – Results: Lost to Westview 55-48. Up next: Tuesday at Greenfield; Friday vs. Henry County; Saturday vs. MTCS at TCA. Last week: No. 3.

5. Huntingdon (6-1) – Results: Beat Dresden 75-59; Beat Waverly 72-47. Up next: Tuesday vs. Camden; Thursday at Gleason; Saturday vs. Millington at TCA. Last week: No. 5.

6. Crockett County (5-0) – Results: Beat Chester County 71-39; Beat Humboldt 69-27. Up next: Tuesday vs. Peabody; Friday at Gibson County; Saturday vs. Haywood. Last week: No. 8.

7. TCA (5-1) – Results: Beat Gibson County 67-60 (2OT). Up next: Tuesday at Chester County; Friday vs. McNairy Central; Saturday vs. Clarksville Christian. Last week: No. 7.

8. USJ (4-1) – Results: Beat South Fulton 67-40; Beat Pope John Paul II 60-15. Up next: Friday vs. Munford; Saturday vs. Rossville Christian. Last week: No. 10.

9. Gibson County (5-3) – Results: Beat Henry County 63-44; Lost to TCA 67-60 (2OT). Up next: Tuesday at South Gibson; Friday vs. Crockett County. Last week: No. 6.

10. Dresden (3-2) – Results: Lost to Huntingdon 75-59. Up next: Friday at Peabody. Last week: No. 9.

11. Dyer County (4-0) – Results: Beat Hardin County 64-45. Up next: Saturday at Clarksville Northwest. Last week: No. 11.

12. Jackson Christian (6-1) – Results: Beat Bolivar 62-36; Beat North Side 68-20; Beat Carroll Academy 63-19; Beat Madison 59-29. Up next: Monday at Clarksburg; Tuesday at Lexington; Friday vs. St. Benedict. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Fayette-Ware (5-2).

On the Bubble: Adamsville (5-1); Gleason (3-1); Scotts Hill (3-1).