Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Dec. 5-10

Week 3 of the high school basketball season is here. Check out the full schedule of games for schools across the Gibson County area:

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Gibson County at South Gibson; Peabody at Crockett County; Milan at Madison; Bradford at Lake County

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Peabody at Obion County; Bradford at Halls; Milan at South Gibson (boys only)

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Crockett County at Gibson County; Dresden at Peabody

Ken-Tenn Classic at Calloway County (Ky.), West Carroll vs. Calloway County (Ky.), 6:30 p.m.; South Gibson vs. Mayfield (Ky.), 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

11:30 a.m. – Gibson County at USJ (boys only)

6 p.m. – Humboldt at Sacred Heart

7:30 p.m. – South Gibson (G) at McCracken County (Ky.)

TBA – West Carroll (G) vs. TBA at Paducah (Ky.)