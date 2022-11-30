One dead, two injured in shooting on Carnes Road

By Victor Parkins

One person is dead and two others are injured after an early morning homicide Wednesday, according to a report from Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas.

Sheriff Deputies responded to a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. at a house trailer located at 22 Carnes Road between Bradford and Trenton. When authorities arrived they found two people shot and another person with non-gunshot injuries.

Sheriff Thomas said the victim that died was treated at the scene by paramedics and rushed to the emergency room where he was pronounced dead. A white female suffered four non-life threatening gunshot wounds. All of the victims were taken to a local ER, where they were questioned by authorities.

“We’re interviewing the victims and still investigating at the scene,” Thomas said early Wednesday morning. “The trailer was in a wooded area and very dark so we took a K9 once the sun came up to search the area around the trailer,” Thomas added.

Sheriff Thomas said authorities are looking for a white Chevy Impala with two white males and a white female they believe were involved in the incident. The Sheriff said he believes this is an isolated incident and does not think the public is in danger.

According to Thomas, sometime in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, one of the men occupying the trailer let the three intruders into the house trailer voluntarily.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and that they probably all knew each other,” the Sheriff added. “It could have been an ongoing feud or a robbery. We’re still investigating and trying to figure out what all happened. We feel like these are local people and we’ve got a good idea who we’re looking for,” he said.

Sheriff Thomas said no weapons or drugs were found at the residence.

Although Sheriff Thomas did not release any names of those involved, the property is owned by James F. Williams, according to the Tennessee Property Tax map.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department at (731) 855-1121.