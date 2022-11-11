GCTS/Polk Clark Alumni Association feeds 350 in food giveaway

By Caleb Revill

The GCTS/Polk Clark Alumni Association in collaboration with The Vineyard Church distributed free food to the community on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Polk-Clark School.

Alumni Association President Violet White said that the community really came out and supported the food giveaway with “volunteers galore.” The Milan High School football team, members of The Vineyard Church and others were some of the estimated 70 volunteers who helped distribute free food to anyone in need at the event. The food, which came from Second Harvest Food Bank, fed 350 people across over 120 cars served.

“We would like to thank the Milan Police Department, Coach Derek Carr and the Milan football team and other volunteers that came to help with the giveaway,” said Alumni Association Treasurer Edgar Lee.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the GCTS/Polk Clark Alumni Association and volunteers helped load up cars that had begun lining up in the early morning hours before the event.

Looking ahead the GCTS/Polk Clark Alumni Association is planning to host a Community Meeting tentatively set for Saturday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. at the school. A free community Thanksgiving Feast will be held on Nov. 22 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Lee said that the Alumni Association offers free after school tutoring for students on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Lee also said that rooms are available for rent at the school to host special events. These rooms can be rented on a monthly or yearly basis for regularly-held events. Linda Sturdivant can be contacted at 731-499-6761 for more information on renting rooms. Tax deductible contributions can be sent to the GCTS/Polk Clark Alumni Association P.O. Box 108 Milan, TN 38358. The Alumni Association is a non-profit 501 C3 organization.