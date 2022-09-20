Lloyd Senter Adams, Jr., 96, died peacefully Saturday, September 10, 2022. He was born in Humboldt, Tennessee, on December 18, 1925.

Mr. Adams graduated as valedictorian in 1943 from Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. A 1946 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, he served in the U.S. Army (Infantry) until 1950, mostly with the occupation forces in Austria. Following resignation from the Army, he attended Vanderbilt University School of Law where he served as editor-in-chief of the Vanderbilt Law Review, was elected to Order of the Coif, and received the Founder’s Medal For Scholarship upon graduating first in his class of 1952.

Mr. Adams returned to Humboldt where he practiced law until 1982 when he left his firm of Adams, Ryal & McLeary to join the Thomason Hendrix law firm in Memphis, Tennessee. He retired there December 31, 1990. His law practice was primarily in litigation.

While in Humboldt, Mr. Adams served at various times as president of the Chamber of Commerce, City attorney, chairman of the school board, and in numerous lay positions within the United Methodist Church. He was vice-president and general counsel for what was then Merchants State Bank. Mr. Adams served as president of the Young Lawyers Conference of the Tennessee Bar Association in 1960-61. He was a member of the Tennessee Law Revision Commission from 1963-1967. At various times he served as a member of the Tennessee Appellate Court Nominating Commission and the Tennessee Supreme Court Advisory Commission on Rules of Civil Procedure. He became a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, the American Bar Foundation and the Tennessee Bar Foundation; and was a member of the American and Tennessee Bar Associations and Humboldt First United Methodist Church.

In 1946 Mr. Adams married Betty Rose Driver of Humboldt, the love of his life. Mr. Adams and Betty Rose moved to Buckingham in Knoxville in 1996. Betty Rose died January 6, 2018.

Mr. Adams is survived by his two sisters, Frances Jarrell Adams (Tipton) and Ann Blair Adams (Parke), his children, Mr. Adams S Adams III, his children Anne Adams Hill (Sommerville) and Catherine Adams Smith (Alan), John Mitchell Adams (Laura), and Elizabeth Adams Hunt (Darrell) and their children Charles Davis Ford, Jr. (Zana), and Lisa Hunt Buckley (Ryan). There are nine surviving great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 24 at 3 p.m. in the chapel at The Lodge At Shannondale. Friends and family are invited to attend to celebrate Mr. Adams’s life. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Church Health, 1350 Concourse Ave., Suite 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38104.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Rose Funeral and Cremation.