Vic vs. Odom: High school football picks for Week 2

I admit it. Milan proved me wrong on Thursday. The Bulldogs showed grit and fight for four quarters to end a five-game losing streak to Peabody.

But that is what the football season is all about. If we could pick every game correctly, wouldn’t that be a boring season?

After Week 1, Michael Odom took a two-game lead by picking Munford over Covington and McKenzie over Huntingdon. He went 12-3 (.800 winning percentage), while Parkins went 10-5 (.667).

RANKINGS: Milan, Union City enter West Tennessee football rankings after Week 1

SCHEDULE: Gibson County area fall sports schedule for Week 2

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Week 1 – Milan ends 5-game losing streak to Peabody

So here is what is happening in Week 2 in Gibson County and across West Tennessee:

Peabody (0-1) at Westview (0-1)

Peabody made it to the Class 1A semifinals, while Westview won the Class 2A title. One of the two will start the 2022 season 0-2. The hope is to have a healthy Sam Driggers ready to go for the Golden Tide

Vic’s Pick: Peabody 35, Westview 17

Odom’s Pick: Peabody 24, Westview 21

Gibson County (0-1) at Stewart County (0-1)

Stewart County was shutout in Week 1 action. Gibson County started well but lost traction after the first quarter. If the Pioneers can play four quarters, a win is possible.

Vic’s Pick: Gibson County 26, Stewart County 14

Odom’s Pick: Gibson County 18, Stewart County 13

Humboldt (0-1) at Bruceton (0-1)

The Vikings will look to bounce back from an opening loss by picking up a win on the road, and they are hoping for a healthy quarterback situation.

Vic’s Pick: Bruceton 20, Humboldt 12

Odom’s Pick: Humboldt 24, Bruceton 12

Manassas (0-1) at Milan (1-0)

Last year, Manassas canceled on the day of the game. The Bulldogs are hoping to play this year and continue on the momentum gained last Thursday.

Vic’s Pick: Milan 56, Manassas 12

Odom’s Pick: Milan 35, Manassas 6

Westwood (0-1) at South Gibson (1-0)

The Hornets got the early season jitters out in the first quarter, and they will look to put this team away early and be ready to open Region 7-4A play next week.

Vic’s Pick: South Gibson 48, Westwood 0

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson 38, Westwood 6

West Carroll (1-0) at Gleason (1-0)

These two combined for 110 points scored in Week 1. I expect both defenses to play better in this one.

Vic’s Pick: West Carroll 32, Gleason 30

Odom’s Pick: West Carroll 22, Gleason 16

Best of the Rest

Lexington at Riverside

Vic’s Pick: Riverside

Odom’s Pick: Riverside

Covington at North Side

Vic’s Pick: Covington

Odom’s Pick: Covington

Huntingdon at South Side

Vic’s Pick: Huntingdon

Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon

USJ at Union City

Vic’s Pick: USJ

Odom’s Pick: USJ

Dyersburg at Dyer County

Vic’s Pick: Dyersburg

Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg

Chester County at McKenzie

Vic’s Pick: McKenzie

Odom’s Pick: McKenzie

Lake County at Obion County

Vic’s Pick: Obion County

Odom’s Pick: Lake County

Dresden at Greenfield

Vic’s Pick: Dresden

Odom’s Pick: Dresden

Ripley at Crockett County

Vic’s Pick: Crockett County

Odom’s Pick: Crockett County