Vic vs. Odom: High school football picks for Week 2
I admit it. Milan proved me wrong on Thursday. The Bulldogs showed grit and fight for four quarters to end a five-game losing streak to Peabody.
But that is what the football season is all about. If we could pick every game correctly, wouldn’t that be a boring season?
After Week 1, Michael Odom took a two-game lead by picking Munford over Covington and McKenzie over Huntingdon. He went 12-3 (.800 winning percentage), while Parkins went 10-5 (.667).
So here is what is happening in Week 2 in Gibson County and across West Tennessee:
Peabody (0-1) at Westview (0-1)
Peabody made it to the Class 1A semifinals, while Westview won the Class 2A title. One of the two will start the 2022 season 0-2. The hope is to have a healthy Sam Driggers ready to go for the Golden Tide
Vic’s Pick: Peabody 35, Westview 17
Odom’s Pick: Peabody 24, Westview 21
Gibson County (0-1) at Stewart County (0-1)
Stewart County was shutout in Week 1 action. Gibson County started well but lost traction after the first quarter. If the Pioneers can play four quarters, a win is possible.
Vic’s Pick: Gibson County 26, Stewart County 14
Odom’s Pick: Gibson County 18, Stewart County 13
Humboldt (0-1) at Bruceton (0-1)
The Vikings will look to bounce back from an opening loss by picking up a win on the road, and they are hoping for a healthy quarterback situation.
Vic’s Pick: Bruceton 20, Humboldt 12
Odom’s Pick: Humboldt 24, Bruceton 12
Manassas (0-1) at Milan (1-0)
Last year, Manassas canceled on the day of the game. The Bulldogs are hoping to play this year and continue on the momentum gained last Thursday.
Vic’s Pick: Milan 56, Manassas 12
Odom’s Pick: Milan 35, Manassas 6
Westwood (0-1) at South Gibson (1-0)
The Hornets got the early season jitters out in the first quarter, and they will look to put this team away early and be ready to open Region 7-4A play next week.
Vic’s Pick: South Gibson 48, Westwood 0
Odom’s Pick: South Gibson 38, Westwood 6
West Carroll (1-0) at Gleason (1-0)
These two combined for 110 points scored in Week 1. I expect both defenses to play better in this one.
Vic’s Pick: West Carroll 32, Gleason 30
Odom’s Pick: West Carroll 22, Gleason 16
Best of the Rest
Lexington at Riverside
Vic’s Pick: Riverside
Odom’s Pick: Riverside
Covington at North Side
Vic’s Pick: Covington
Odom’s Pick: Covington
Huntingdon at South Side
Vic’s Pick: Huntingdon
Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon
USJ at Union City
Vic’s Pick: USJ
Odom’s Pick: USJ
Dyersburg at Dyer County
Vic’s Pick: Dyersburg
Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg
Chester County at McKenzie
Vic’s Pick: McKenzie
Odom’s Pick: McKenzie
Lake County at Obion County
Vic’s Pick: Obion County
Odom’s Pick: Lake County
Dresden at Greenfield
Vic’s Pick: Dresden
Odom’s Pick: Dresden
Ripley at Crockett County
Vic’s Pick: Crockett County
Odom’s Pick: Crockett County