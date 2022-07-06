Your Right To Know

Marriages

Everett Dewayne Robinson of Humboldt and Samantha Yvonne Epperson of Humboldt

Parker Slayton Wilson of Memphis and Sydney Grace Day of Memphis

Real Estate Transfers

William Shaeffer and wife, Ivonne Shaeffer to Melinda S. Holt – Rutherford – $51,750

William Little and wife, Betty Lou Little to Logan Carr and Kenli Martindale – Bradford- $140,000

Kevin Stockton and wife, Kacey Stockton to Clay Webb – Medina – $245,000

Richardson Denton Bell and wife, Donna Bell to Joel Duggin and wife, Cassie Duggin – Milan – $400,000

Blake Bogle Spellings and Joseph A. Spellings to Jonathan Dudley and wife, Mary Ellen Dudley – Trenton – $380,000

Tri-City Church of Christ, Rutherford to Robert Freemen – Rutherford – $45,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Wanda Fly – Medina – $389,900

Meals Farm, LLC to George L. Baker and Patricia J. Baker – 3rd CD of Gibson County and 6th CD of Madison County – $250,000

Carthel Jack Finch and Debbie Ann Finch to David Wayne Grant and wife, Kellea Pirtle Grant and Eric Partee and wife, Angie L. Partee – Rutherford – $5,000,000

Roger Dale Nelson, Sr. to Kimberly F. Miller – Milan – $169,900

Nestor L. Ramirez to Anthony Whalen and wife, Sarah Rollins – Humboldt – $174,500

Joel Steven Hughey to Scott Reeves – Kenton – $3,500

Dennis Albea and Dexter Ramey to Roger Dewey Huffman and wife, Alisha Marie Huffman – Trenton – $135,000

Tasha E. Ainsworth to Kenneth B. Carmichael – Milan – $95,000

LPS Real Estate & Development, LLC to Tom Hartigan – Milan – $125,000

John Wade and Bennie Barcroft to Montgomery Rentals, LLC – Trenton – $203,000

Gibson County Farmers Co-Op, Incorporated to Kristin Corlies – Trenton – $25,000

Mary Jane Cole, Robert Louis Brasfield, Edwin Michael Brasfield, Barry Wendell Brasfield, Paul Wayne Btasfield and Roger Cox Brasfield to Frederick Danforth and wife, Sandra Danforth – Humboldt – $149,900