Strawberry Festival scenes – week two, No. 2

WTSF Car Show
HARS BEST OF SHOW – This 1959 Ford Skyliner owned by Jackson’s Bob Voigtmann was selected as the Humboldt Area Rescue Squad’s Best of Show at the Strawberry Festival Car Show.
BEST OF SHOW CAR – Steve Corey brought this 1934 Ford to the Strawberry Festival Car Show and drove away with the Best of Show Car trophy for his mantel at home.
BEST OF SHOW TRUCK – Tony Fowler’s 1958 Chevy Apache pick up truck was voted Best of Show Truck during the Strawberry Festival Car Show.
PRESIDENT’S AWARD – Tim Luckey’s red Mustang convertible was Strawberry Festival President Sherry Jo Smith’s favorite during the Strawberry Festival Car Show on Saturday of festival week. Joining the two is General Chairman Shane Lynch (left).
BEST OF SHOW OFF ROAD – With so many off road vehicles on display at the Strawberry Festival Car Show, a brand new category was added. Denise Flanangan’s 2015 Jeep Rubicon won the inaugural trophy for Best of Show Off Road.
BEST OF SHOW MOTORCYCLE – This 3-wheel Can-am Ryker Sport motorcycle owned by Blake Chandler was voted Best of Show Motorcycle of the WTSF Car Show.
ANTIQUE TRACTORS – Several antique tractors were on display during the Strawberry Festival Car Show. None of these tractors were judged but were simply on display for people to see.
Live Music Entertainment
Bandstand Review performing on Main Street on Wednesday evenings have been a crowd favorite for years.
12 South Band from Nashville entertained Thursday night in the rain but the show went on as scheduled.
Humboldt Police Chief Reynard Buchanan (right) and Assistant Chief Dan Ables (left) were on Bike Patrol Wednesday night, along with patrolman Devin Kesterson.
Cornhole Tournament
Almost 50 teams participated in the first Strawberry Festival Cornhole Tournament.
Strawberry Classic Golf Tournament
Strawberry royalty, Hostess Princess Haley Hill (left) and Territorial Queen Ramsey Crouse (right) cheer on two of the teams participating in the Strawberry Classic Golf Tournament.