Strawberry Festival 5k & 10K Run, BBQ Cookoff

5k & 10K Run
There were 143 participants in this year’s Strawberry Festival 5k, 10k Run on a cool Saturday morning.
Samantha Winberry 5K Female Overall Winner at 22:15
Heath Thompson 5K Male Overall Winner at 19:54
Kristen White 10K Female Overall Winner at 49:05
Nathan Smith 10K Male Overall Winner at 37:2
BBQ Cookoff
GRAND CHAMPION – Hawgamania took home the Grand Champion trophy at the 2022 West Tennessee Strawberry Festival BBQ Cookoff. Keith and Lisa Franklin came from Tupelo, Miss. to compete this year. Hawgamania also won first place in steak, second in chicken and third in shoulder.
RESERVE CHAMPION – K & K Kookers came in a close second overall to claim the Reserve Champion title. Richard Watson of Trezevant, Tenn. proudly displays his trophy. K & K also won second place in shoulder and third in steak.
PRESIDENT’S CHOICE – Strawberry Festival President Sherry Jo Smith presents a flat of locally grown strawberries to Holy Smoke, who she thought had the best pulled pork. Team members are (from left) Bill Espey, (Smith), Tate Jenkins, Billy Luckey and Conner Jenkins.
SHOULDER – All Hale the Swine grabbed first place in the shoulder category of the Strawberry Festival BBQ Cookoff. They took second place in the backyard/anything but category as well. Team members are (from left) Jordan DiViasi, Skylar DiViasi, Shawn Jones, Molly DiViasi and Bubba DiViasi.
CHICKEN & BACKYARD – Rocking Roes BBQ took home two first place trophies in the chicken and backyard/anything but categories at the BBQ Cookoff. J.P. Roe (left) and Billie Jo Roe also finished third in the ribs category.
RIBS – Broken Bones BBQ was judged to have the best ribs at the Strawberry Festival BBQ Cookoff. Holding the trophy are (from left) James Tanner, Joseph Chambers and Jake Sanders. They also took fourth place in steak and backyard/anything but categories.
WTSF BBQ Cookoff winners
Grand Champion – Hawgamania
Reserve Champion – K & K Kookers
President’s Choice – Holy Smoke
Chicken
1st – Rocking Roes GGQ
2nd – Hawgamania
3rd – Sumo Cooking
4th – Pigs on Fire
Shoulder/Pulled Pork
1st – All Hale the Swine
2nd – K & K Kookers
3rd – Hawgamania
4th – Sumo Cooking
Ribs
1st – Broken Bones BBQ
2nd – Rocking Roes BBQ
3rd – Piggin’ Ain’t Easy
4th – K & K Kookers
Backyard/Anything But
1st – Rocking Roes BBQ
2nd – All Hale the Swine
3rd – Greezy Bunz
4th – Broken Bones BBQ
Steak/Beef
1st – Hawgamania
2nd – Holy Smoke
3rd – Tom Kat BBQ
4th – Broken Bones BBQ