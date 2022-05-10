Strawberry Festival 5k & 10K Run, BBQ Cookoff

5k & 10K Run

BBQ Cookoff

WTSF BBQ Cookoff winners

Grand Champion – Hawgamania

Reserve Champion – K & K Kookers

President’s Choice – Holy Smoke

Chicken

1st – Rocking Roes GGQ

2nd – Hawgamania

3rd – Sumo Cooking

4th – Pigs on Fire

Shoulder/Pulled Pork

1st – All Hale the Swine

2nd – K & K Kookers

3rd – Hawgamania

4th – Sumo Cooking

Ribs

1st – Broken Bones BBQ

2nd – Rocking Roes BBQ

3rd – Piggin’ Ain’t Easy

4th – K & K Kookers

Backyard/Anything But

1st – Rocking Roes BBQ

2nd – All Hale the Swine

3rd – Greezy Bunz

4th – Broken Bones BBQ

Steak/Beef

1st – Hawgamania

2nd – Holy Smoke

3rd – Tom Kat BBQ

4th – Broken Bones BBQ