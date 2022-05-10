President’s Reception & Berry Idol

President’s Reception
FESTIVAL PRESIDENTS – At the end of the 84th annual Strawberry Festival President’s Reception, 30 festival presidents gathered for the annual photo opp to mark the occasion. Presidents dating back to the 1960s up to this year were in attendance.
PRESIDENTIAL GIFT – Strawberry Festival President Sherry Jo Smith presents a painting/drawing to the 83rd Strawberry Festival President Betty Langley. It took two years to get the 83rd festival in after covid forced Humboldt’s greatest event to be canceled. The painting shows the 2020 theme playing off “20-20 vision” to “take two” for 2021.
HONOREE – Honoree of the 84th annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival, Marzette Stallings, receives a gift from Festival President Sherry Jo Smith and General Chairman Shane Lynch during the President’s Reception.
HONORARY GRAND MARSHAL – Humboldt’s own Jeremy Tate was recognized as this year’s Honorary Parade Grand Marshal. Tate is a Humboldt graduate and served as the band director for Gibson County High School band for several years. But it was Tate who pushed the Gibson County Mass Band and received an invitation to perform at this year’s Rose Bowl Parade on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, Calif.
Berry Idol
BERRY IDOL WINNERS – In the first every Strawberry Festival Berry Idol contest, Ashtyn Delk (center) won the hearts and the ears of the judges as the winner and brought home the microphone trophy. Ava Bates (left) finished in second place, while Olivia Ozment placed third.
CONTESTANTS – All 27 contestants in the inaugural WTSF Berry Idol took the stage at Magnolia Manor Tuesday night at the end of the contest as they await the winners’ names to be called. Dan (Ryan Seacrest) Reeves emceed the talent event.
IDOL JUDGES – Judges for the first every Berry Idol are (from left) Nicole (Paula Abdul) Newman, Hunter (Simon Cowell) Ross and Mike (Randy Jackson) Doles. With the winner qualifying for the Mid-South Fair in Memphis, the judges had a hard time deciding on one contestant. At the end of the show, the judges decided 17 of the contestants were good enough and will compete at the Mid-South Fair.