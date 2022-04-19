Humboldt’s WTRAC hosts show

by Danny Wade

Congressman David Kustoff recognized local students for their artwork in the U.S. Congressional Art Competition at a reception at the West Tennessee Regional Art Center. At the reception, Congressman Kustoff announced the overall winner, Ashton Martin from Obion County Central High School, whose artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year, where lawmakers and thousands of visitors will walk past it each day.

“Every year, I continue to be impressed by the creativity and talent of high school students throughout West Tennessee, and this year is no exception. Each of these students has done a tremendous job of showcasing our state’s history and culture through their outstanding artwork,” said Rep. Kustoff. “Congratulations to all of the winners and I look forward to seeing Ashton’s artwork displayed in the halls of the U.S. Capitol.”

The individuals who received awards are 1st place – Ashton Martin from Obion County Central High School, 2nd place – Khushi Patel from Briarcrest Christian School and 3rd place – Jody Brown from Bartlett High School.