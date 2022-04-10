Top 7 games involving Gibson County teams during Week 5 of spring

Michael Odom is 19-5 (.792 percent) in picking spring sporting events. He went 6-1 last season.

Here are the top seven games involving Gibson County area teams in Week 5:

SCHEDULE: Gibson County area spring sport schedule for Week 5

South Gibson (17-6) at Huntingdon (15-6) Softball (5 p.m., Monday): A good battle between two teams that are nearing 20 wins on the season. The Lady Hornets won their last two games, but both were close with a -3 victory over South Side and 3-2 win over Henry County. Huntingdon is on a three-game losing streak with two of those coming against Westview.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson

Peabody (8-6) at Milan (11-7) Baseball (6:30 p.m., Monday): While Peabody has won six of its last eight games, this will be a tough task for the Golden Tide. Milan is playing well right now as the Bulldogs beat teams like Gibson County, Lexington and University School of Jackson last week.

Odom’s Pick: Milan

Union City (10-5, 0-2 12-2A) at Milan (4-8, 0-3) Softball (5 p.m., Tuesday): Could this be the game where the Lady Bulldogs pick up their first District 12-2A win? Milan started last week with a 10-1 victory over Dyersburg, and that is the type of hitting that the team needs in this one. Union City has only played one game in the last eight days with the school being on Spring Break and that was Friday against Dresden.

Odom’s Pick: Milan

Frank Hughes (3-1, 1-0 12-1A) at West Carroll (6-6, 2-0) Baseball (5:30 p.m., Tuesday): This might be the toughest test for the War Eagles, if they want to win the District 12-1A crown. Frank Hughes has won three straight games as it has scored 38 runs in the four games. On the flip side, Frank Hughes has given up 28 runs in the four games. If West Carroll comes out swinging, the War Eagles could be off to a 4-0 start in district play.

Odom’s Pick: West Carroll

Crockett County (6-0, 1-0 14-AA) at South Gibson (3-1, 1-0) Soccer (6 p.m., Tuesday): Last Thursday’s overtime win over Dyersburg was big for the Hornets. But don’t crown South Gibson district champs yet. Crockett County comes into this game undefeated and hungry to win the title themselves. South Gibson will need another solid defensive effort like the win over Dyersburg.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson

McKenzie at South Gibson (17-6) Softball (5 p.m., Thursday): A second game against a Carroll County opponent this week as the Rebels come to town. McKenzie has played well early in the season and has a doubleheader sweep over Milan. But the Lady Hornets know how to get timely hits, and that will b key in this game.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson

Gibson County (8-9) at Peabody (8-6) Baseball (6 p.m., Friday): A third game this week against a county opponent for the Golden Tide. This will be a good test for both teams to see where the pitching depth is as the second half of the season begins.

Odom’s Pick: Peabody