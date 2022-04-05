McRae joins Humboldt Chronicle staff

The Humboldt Chronicle staff proudly announces Ariel McRae has joined their newspaper team. McRae is the new news clerk. Her first day on the job was Monday, April 4.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ariel to our team,” said Editor Danny Wade. “She brings writing and photography skills to the newspaper. We had been looking to fill the journalist position for a few weeks now and Ariel checked off all the boxes.”

McRae is a West Tennessean, originally from Camden, Tenn., but now resides in Jackson with her husband, Quinn McRae and their soon-to-be 3-year-old son Everest (who they affectionately call ‘Peak’). Duties of being a mom came first and foremost when Everest was born.

“I’ve been a stay-at-home mom for almost three years now, which has been such a blessing, but I am beyond excited to have the opportunity to put my skills and my degree to use for this newspaper,” said McRae. “I’m sad to be closing a chapter with my son and our time at home, but I am ready to take on this new adventure. I couldn’t have asked for a better job than this one. I’m happy to be here.”

McRae is a 2013 graduate of Camden Central High School. She attended Bethel University, UT Martin, and earned her Bachelor of Arts in English Language and Literature from Southern New Hampshire University. McRae minored in communications.

During her relatively short work career, McRae has been a schoolteacher, worked in retail sales and as a support specialist.

“When I made the decision to go back to work, I was looking for anything where I could use my degree,” McRae said. “It was hard to find work in my degree field that dealt with editing, copywriting, book publishing, newspaper. This (Chronicle) was the second job I applied for.”

“I think Ariel will be a great addition to our staff,” said General Manger Lee Ann Butler. “She has a good background in writing and is excited for the opportunity to do what she loves. I look forward to watching her grow with our company.”

McRae says she is very good with technology and is a quick learner. When she was younger, McRae taught herself how to code.

While attending Bethel, McRae used some of those talents with Odyssey Online, a student-led news website. Other students would bring her news articles that she edited, then upload them online.

At UT Martin, McRae worked with the university’s newspaper. There she used Adobe software, the same or similar to what she will use with the Chronicle.

“Ariel is relatively young and she is very energetic,” Wade noted. “Her eagerness to get started with her new job was one thing that stood out during her interview. I’m looking forward to seeing the perspective of someone young from her generation. I’m hopeful she will draw more young readers to the newspaper, our website and our social media platforms. Social media will be one of her new tasks.”

McRae founded “Daggers not Damsels”, a nationwide virtual book club. She said she loves the outdoors—camping, kayaking,​ hammocking and everything in between. Reading and writing are her passions. One day, she hopes to finish writing her own book and open her own bookstore. If all this were not enough, McRae says she is also a pretty decent cook.

“I think reporting the news, and the newspaper in general, is one of the most important facets of media,” McRae said of her new career. “If done with the utmost respect and sans opinion, just the bare bones facts brought to the public, then it is a great honor to be the one delivering that information to the community.”

“On her resume under certifications and licenses, Ariel listed first aid and CPR. At my age, this is good to know,” Wade joked.

“We have a great team here at the Chronicle,” Wade noted. “Lee Ann Butler, Kim Forbes, Lisa Pullen, along with Seth Wilkerson, Lenford Carr and Cindy Mitchell are our work family. We believe Ariel will fit right in.”

“I hope to do Humboldt proud and find my place amongst its people, and their strawberries,” she added.