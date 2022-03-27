Gibson County high school spring sports schedule for Week 3

Well, the basketball season has come to a close. Here is the complete high school spring sport lineup for games involving Gibson County area teams for Week 3:

BOX SCORES: Scores from Gibson County area teams in Week 2

MONDAY

High School Baseball

Middleton at Peabody, 2:45 p.m.; Halls at Humboldt (DH), 4 p.m.; Hardin County at South Gibson, 6:30 p.m.; Huntingdon at Milan, 6:30 p.m.; Gulf Shores Classic (Ala.), at Fairhope (Ala.), Gibson County vs. Athens (Ala.), 9 a.m.; Bradford vs. TBA, TBA

High School Softball

Humboldt at Lake County (DH), 4:30 p.m.; South Gibson at Westview, 5 p.m.; Crockett County at Peabody, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Baseball

Peabody at Middleton, Noon; Lexington at South Gibson, 6:30 p.m.; Milan at Huntingdon, 6:30 p.m.; Gulf Shores Classic (Ala.), at Sims Park (Ala.), Gibson County vs. West Point (Miss.), 9 a.m.; Bradford vs. TBA, TBA

High School Softball

Milan at Huntingdon, 5 p.m.; Dresden at Bradford, 5 p.m.; Haywood at Peabody, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High School Baseball

Gulf Shores Classic (Ala.), at Gulf Shores (Ala.), Gibson County vs. Decatur (Ala.), 4:30 p.m.; Bradford vs. TBA, TBA

THURSDAY

High School Baseball

West Carroll at Greenfield, 5 p.m.; L.H. Ladd Memorial Tournament, at Union City, Peabody vs. Paducah Tilghman (Ky.), 4:30 p.m.; Peabody vs. McCracken County (Ky.), 6:45 p.m.; Gulf Shores Classic (Ala.), at Gulf Shores (Ala.), Gibson County vs. McAdory (Ala.), 7 p.m.; Bradford vs. TBA, TBA; Jenks High School Invitational (Okla.), Milan vs. Kiefer (Okla.), 7 p.m.

High School Softball

West Carroll at Frank Hughes, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Baseball

West Carroll at Madison, 4 p.m.; South Gibson at Covington, 6:30 p.m.; L.H. Ladd Memorial Tournament, at Union City, Peabody vs. Kennett (Mo.), 5:30 p.m.; Jenks High School Invitational (Okla.), Milan vs. Kellyville (Okla.), noon; Milan vs. Mannford (Okla.), 3 p.m.

High School Softball

USJ at Peabody, 5 p.m.; Milan, South Gibson, West Carroll in War at the Dawg Pound, TBA

High School Track & Field

Milan in USJ Meet, 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Baseball

Jenks High School Invitational (Okla.), Milan vs. Jenks (Okla.), noon

High School Softball

Milan, South Gibson, West Carroll in War at the Dawg Pound, TBA