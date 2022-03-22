Box scores from Gibson County area teams during Week 2 of spring sports

Week 2 of the high school spring season has started. Here are the box scores of games involving Gibson County area teams:

MONDAY

Baseball

Bradford 13, South Fulton 1

Bradford 020 107 3 — 13 6 1 S. Fulton 000 001 0 — 1 3 7

WP: Cole Cates. LP: Mulacky. 2B: B – Cates. Leading hitters: B – Cates 3-4. Records: B 2-4 (1-0 13-1A).

Bradford 6, South Fulton 5

S. Fulton 300 200 0 — 5 6 2 Bradford 200 010 3 — 6 9 4

WP: Dylan Brauer. LP: McFarland. 2B: B – Cason Sharp 3, Will Taylor, Brauer; SF – Hollingsworth. Leading hitters: B – Sharp 3-3, Taylor 2-4; SF – Allen 2-4. Records: B 3-4 (2-0 13-1A).

Gibson County 10, Lake County 1

Lake Co. 000 100 0 — 1 1 2 Gibson Co. 202 411 X — 10 10 2

WP: Connor Hill. LP: Lebo. 2B: GC – Avery Criswell, Matthew Reynolds, Aiden Webb; LC – Gordan. Leading hitters: GC – Isaac Goad 2-2, Bryce Simpson 2-3, Noah Dabbs 2-4. Records: GC 3-1.

Gibson County 10, Lake County 0

Lake Co. 000 00X X — 0 0 2 Gibson Co. 004 24X X — 10 5 0

WP: Avery Criswell. LP: Gordan. 3B: GC – Isaac Goad. 2B: GC – Matthew Reynolds 2. Leading hitters: GC – Reynolds 2-3. Records: GC 4-1. Note: Criswell threw a complete-game no-hitter.

West Carroll 13, Clarksburg 3

Clarksburg 021 000 X — 3 5 4 W. Carroll 034 141 X — 13 10 3

WP: Seth Edwards. LP: Graydon Hall. 3B: WC – Edwards. 2B: WC – Jose Martinez, Brock Polinski, Edwards; C – Kyle Gately. Leading hitters: WC – Jason Langston 2-4, Edwards 2-2, Polinski 2-4. Records: WC 3-1 (1-0 12-1A).

West Carroll 13, Clarksburg 1

W. Carroll 007 60X X — 13 4 1 Clarksburg 001 00X X — 1 0 3

WP: Brock Polinski. LP: Brayden Cobb. Leading hitters: WC – Parker McAfee 2-3. Records: WC 4-1 (2-0 12-1A). Note: Polinski threw a complete-game no-hitter.

Milan 3, South Gibson 2 (8 innings)

Milan 110 000 01 — 3 7 2 S. Gibson 011 000 00 — 2 7 0

WP: Jacob Sitton. LP: Jack Bradberry. HR: M – Hudson Hooker (1). 2B: M – Hooker; SG – Connell Hardin. Leading hitters: M – Hooker 3-3, Grayson Stuckey 2-3; SG – Levi Bryant 3-3. Records: 2-2; SG 4-1.

Obion County 7, Peabody 6

Obion Co. 043 000 0 — 7 11 0 Peabody 201 030 0 — 6 14 0

LP: Eli Girard. 2B: P – Jett McAlister, Yaniel Rivera. Leading hitters: P – Owen Lee 2-2, Orlandis Ivory 2-3, McAlister 3-4, London Burkett 2-4, Girard 2-4, Gunner Haney 2-4. Records: P 2-3.

Soccer

USJ 9, Gibson County 1

Goals: GC – Fletcher Martin. Saves: GC – Cedric Leke 6. Records: GC 1-1.

Union City 4, Peabody 2

Goals: P – Charles Cliff, Roberto Torres. Saves: P – Derek DeHaan 5. Records: P 0-2.

Softball

West Carroll 7, Gibson County 2

Gibson Co. 010 001 0 — 2 3 3 W. Carroll 300 031 X — 7 7 1

WP: Karma Wilkey LP: Hannah Prestininzi. 2B: GC – Emily Porter; WC – Kirsten Baker. Leading hitters: WC – Janzen Winberry 2-4. Records: WC 1-5; GC 0-4.

Jackson Christian 6, South Gibson 2

S. Gibson 000 002 0 — 2 6 3 Jackson Chr. 101 400 X — 6 8 1

WP: Maggie Richardson. LP: Emmi Whittemore. HR: SG – Sydney Scott. 2B: JC – Dean, Turner. Leading hitters: SG – Scott 2-4; JC – Arnold 2-4, Richardson 2-4. Records: SG 4-4.

Union City 18, Bradford 0

Union City 21(15) XXX X — 18 19 0 Bradford 000 XXX X — 0 1 2

WP: Cheatham. LP: Carlie Copous. 3B: UC – Decker. 2B: UC – McBride. Leading hitters: UC – Sophie Theobald 2-3, M. Theobald 3-4, Frilling 3-4, Cheatham 2-3, Barker 2-3, McBride 3-3. Records: B 1-2.