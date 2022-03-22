Box scores from Gibson County area teams during Week 2 of spring sports
Week 2 of the high school spring season has started. Here are the box scores of games involving Gibson County area teams:
MONDAY
Baseball
Bradford 13, South Fulton 1
|Bradford
|020
|107
|3
|—
|13 6 1
|S. Fulton
|000
|001
|0
|—
|1 3 7
WP: Cole Cates. LP: Mulacky. 2B: B – Cates. Leading hitters: B – Cates 3-4. Records: B 2-4 (1-0 13-1A).
Bradford 6, South Fulton 5
|S. Fulton
|300
|200
|0
|—
|5 6 2
|Bradford
|200
|010
|3
|—
|6 9 4
WP: Dylan Brauer. LP: McFarland. 2B: B – Cason Sharp 3, Will Taylor, Brauer; SF – Hollingsworth. Leading hitters: B – Sharp 3-3, Taylor 2-4; SF – Allen 2-4. Records: B 3-4 (2-0 13-1A).
Gibson County 10, Lake County 1
|Lake Co.
|000
|100
|0
|—
|1 1 2
|Gibson Co.
|202
|411
|X
|—
|10 10 2
WP: Connor Hill. LP: Lebo. 2B: GC – Avery Criswell, Matthew Reynolds, Aiden Webb; LC – Gordan. Leading hitters: GC – Isaac Goad 2-2, Bryce Simpson 2-3, Noah Dabbs 2-4. Records: GC 3-1.
Gibson County 10, Lake County 0
|Lake Co.
|000
|00X
|X
|—
|0 0 2
|Gibson Co.
|004
|24X
|X
|—
|10 5 0
WP: Avery Criswell. LP: Gordan. 3B: GC – Isaac Goad. 2B: GC – Matthew Reynolds 2. Leading hitters: GC – Reynolds 2-3. Records: GC 4-1. Note: Criswell threw a complete-game no-hitter.
West Carroll 13, Clarksburg 3
|Clarksburg
|021
|000
|X
|—
|3 5 4
|W. Carroll
|034
|141
|X
|—
|13 10 3
WP: Seth Edwards. LP: Graydon Hall. 3B: WC – Edwards. 2B: WC – Jose Martinez, Brock Polinski, Edwards; C – Kyle Gately. Leading hitters: WC – Jason Langston 2-4, Edwards 2-2, Polinski 2-4. Records: WC 3-1 (1-0 12-1A).
West Carroll 13, Clarksburg 1
|W. Carroll
|007
|60X
|X
|—
|13 4 1
|Clarksburg
|001
|00X
|X
|—
|1 0 3
WP: Brock Polinski. LP: Brayden Cobb. Leading hitters: WC – Parker McAfee 2-3. Records: WC 4-1 (2-0 12-1A). Note: Polinski threw a complete-game no-hitter.
Milan 3, South Gibson 2 (8 innings)
|Milan
|110
|000
|01
|—
|3 7 2
|S. Gibson
|011
|000
|00
|—
|2 7 0
WP: Jacob Sitton. LP: Jack Bradberry. HR: M – Hudson Hooker (1). 2B: M – Hooker; SG – Connell Hardin. Leading hitters: M – Hooker 3-3, Grayson Stuckey 2-3; SG – Levi Bryant 3-3. Records: 2-2; SG 4-1.
Obion County 7, Peabody 6
|Obion Co.
|043
|000
|0
|—
|7 11 0
|Peabody
|201
|030
|0
|—
|6 14 0
LP: Eli Girard. 2B: P – Jett McAlister, Yaniel Rivera. Leading hitters: P – Owen Lee 2-2, Orlandis Ivory 2-3, McAlister 3-4, London Burkett 2-4, Girard 2-4, Gunner Haney 2-4. Records: P 2-3.
Soccer
USJ 9, Gibson County 1
Goals: GC – Fletcher Martin. Saves: GC – Cedric Leke 6. Records: GC 1-1.
Union City 4, Peabody 2
Goals: P – Charles Cliff, Roberto Torres. Saves: P – Derek DeHaan 5. Records: P 0-2.
Softball
West Carroll 7, Gibson County 2
|Gibson Co.
|010
|001
|0
|—
|2 3 3
|W. Carroll
|300
|031
|X
|—
|7 7 1
WP: Karma Wilkey LP: Hannah Prestininzi. 2B: GC – Emily Porter; WC – Kirsten Baker. Leading hitters: WC – Janzen Winberry 2-4. Records: WC 1-5; GC 0-4.
Jackson Christian 6, South Gibson 2
|S. Gibson
|000
|002
|0
|—
|2 6 3
|Jackson Chr.
|101
|400
|X
|—
|6 8 1
WP: Maggie Richardson. LP: Emmi Whittemore. HR: SG – Sydney Scott. 2B: JC – Dean, Turner. Leading hitters: SG – Scott 2-4; JC – Arnold 2-4, Richardson 2-4. Records: SG 4-4.
Union City 18, Bradford 0
|Union City
|21(15)
|XXX
|X
|—
|18 19 0
|Bradford
|000
|XXX
|X
|—
|0 1 2
WP: Cheatham. LP: Carlie Copous. 3B: UC – Decker. 2B: UC – McBride. Leading hitters: UC – Sophie Theobald 2-3, M. Theobald 3-4, Frilling 3-4, Cheatham 2-3, Barker 2-3, McBride 3-3. Records: B 1-2.