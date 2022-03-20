Top 7 games involving Gibson County teams during Week 2 of spring

Week 1 was a good week to kick off the spring season. But now it is time for some bigger games to happen as district contests begin.

Michael Odom went 4-1 (.800 percent) last week in his picks.

So here are the top seven games of Week 2:

Bradford (1-4) at South Fulton (0-3) baseball (5 p.m., Monday): This is the first District 13-1A contest for both teams. South Fulton represented West Tennessee in the Class A state tournament last season, but the Red Devils graduated a large portion of that team. If Bradford is looking to prove it is ready to win a district title, a win here would be a big statement.

Odom’s Pick: Bradford

Milan (1-2) at South Gibson (4-0) baseball (6:30 p.m., Monday): The Bulldogs are back to full strength after Easton Yates and Gabe Scott were playing for the Milan basketball team in the state tournament last week. South Gibson came out hitting the ball well in the first week of the season, but can that continue into Week 2?

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson

Lexington (5-0) at South Gibson (4-3) softball (5 p.m., Tuesday): This is a rematch of the Region 7-AA championship last season, which was the first of two straight losses for South Gibson to end the season one win short of the state tournament. These two are still in the same region, and Lexington is coming off an appearance in the Class AA championship game.

Odom’s Pick: Lexington

South Gibson (1-0) at TCA (0-1) boys soccer (5 p.m., Thursday): The Hornets opened the season with a 4-1 win over Chester County. But this week, they play University School of Jackson on Tuesday before this one. South Gibson is looking to play tough competition to be ready to make another postseason run.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson

Milan (1-2) at TCA (1-4) baseball (6:30 p.m., Thursday): The Lions are loaded with NCAA Division I talent with Harrison Freeman (MTSU) and Griffin Graves (Auburn), so this will be a tough test for Milan’s arsenal of pitchers. Staying ahead in counts will be crucial.

Odom’s Pick: TCA

Bradford (1-1) at Peabody (0-2) softball (5 p.m. Friday): These two Gibson County teams love a rivalry game, and this is a good one for both teams in the second week of the season. Both teams are in Region 7-1A, and both would love the chance to play in the region semifinals. But that is going to start with improvement early in the season.

Odom’s Pick: Peabody