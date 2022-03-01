Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 2/21/2022 through 2/27/2022:

Christopher John Astuto, W/M, 39, of McKenzie; Arrest date and location: February 25, 2022, HPD; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Jose Guadalupe Cervantes Rodrigue, H/M, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 27, 2022, 14th & Burrow; Charges: driving under the influence, no driver’s license, financial responsibility law, violation open container. Arresting officer: Sgt Cano.

Edward G Guyton, B/M, 65, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 23, 2022, Mitchell St; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.

Marcee Lorell Harvey, B/F, 42, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: February 27, 2022, S Central; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

James Howard Ingram, B/M, 43, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: February 27, 2022, S Central; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Najera Ortiz Maximiliano, H/M, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 26, 2022, Bledsoe Trailer Park; Charges: aggravated assault, underage consumption. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Mary Evelyn Overton, W/F, 37, of Brownsville; Arrest date and location: February 26, 2022, WalMart; Charges: possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Randy A Rice, B/M, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 25, 2022, Regal Inn; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Barr.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 2/21/2022 through 2/27/2022:

Mark Shawn Manning, W/M, 61- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.

Rashawn Jamal McKinley, B/M, 30- theft of property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, reckless endangerment.

Nicholas Herman Allen, W/M, 36- violation of probation.

Keith Marcell Cole, B/M, 26- violation of probation.

Roy Michael Dotson, W/M, 46- attachment order.

Tammy Jean Fant, W/F, 57- driving without license.

Michael William Jackson, W/M, 48- animals run at large, criminal trespass.

Jeremy Sean McFarland, W/M, 33- violation of probation, capias.

Chrystal Gayl Owens, W/F, 32- capias.

Rocky Allen Potts Jr, W/M, 32- violation of probation.

Jonathan Wayne Willis, W/M, 37- violation of probation.

Malik Wilson, B/M, 21- burglary, theft of property, vandalism.

Joshua William Bivens, W/M, 35- violation of probation.

Carl David Carroll, W/M, 35- weekender.

Robert Steven Edwards, W/M, 50- stalking, harassment (non-verbal threat), criminal trespass, aggravated burglary.

Stephen Todd Gordon, W/M, 39- domestic assault.

Joshua Joseph Hauser, W/M, 36- violation of probation.

Gerry Lynn Hensley, W/M, 42- capias.

Ashley Dawn Kelley, W/F, 38- capias, attachment order.

Leslie Richardson Lancaster, W/F, 49- capias.

Omar Dejuan Lewis, B/M, 24- violation of probation.

Cody Shane Little, W/M, 31- violation of probation.

Rashawn Jamal McKinley, B/M, 30- vandalism.

Jason Duguan Norman, B/M, 33- attachment order.

Christy Renee Williams, W/F, 46- capias.

Kristy Lynn Wingham, W/F, 35- capias, burglary, theft of property (shoplifting).

David Lee Zaricor Jr, W/M, 46- domestic assault.

Christopher John Astuto, W/M, 39- domestic assault.

Edward Gene Guyton, B/M, 66- domestic assault.

Darius Deshawn Manley, B/M, 31- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, excessive noise, vandalism, reckless endangerment, open container law, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Maximilano Najara, H/M, 20- drinking under 21, aggravated assault.

Mary Evelyn Overton, W/F, 38- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Randy Antonio Rice, U/M, 22- aggravated assault.

Douglas Ray Patterson, B/M, 33- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence second offense, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Christy Renee Williams, W/F, 46- attachment order.

Marcus Maurice Roach, B/M, 36- violation of probation, capias.

Robin Elaine Samples, W/F, 58- violation of probation.

Keith Montell Wilkes, B/M, 41- capias.

Roderick Dionsae Williams, B/M, 36- violation of probation, criminal impersonation.

Kevin Cortez Boxley, B/M, 29- violation of probation.

Benjamin Jason Grant, W/M, 26- violation of probation.

Kevon Diquan Hill, B/M, 26- weekender.

Brittany Nicole Moore, W/F, 32- violation of probation.

Justin Glen Nerren, W/M, 26- weekender.

Rickey Keyontae Nolan, B/M, 23- weekender.

Rocky Allen Potts Jr, W/M, 32- weekender.

Nicholas Herman Allen, W/M, 36- weekender.

Tony Joe Butler, W/M, 52- weekender.

Brittany Nicole Moore, W/F, 32- weekender.

Real Estate Transfers

Benjamin L. Dodd to Kelley Tyree-Trenton-$209,000

Carolyn Gilley to Jeremy Morris and wife, Micah Morris-Trenton-$119,000

Nathon Yarbrough to Kim Castleman and Kevin Hunt-Dyer-$38,000

City of Rutherford to Thomas Wayne Lawrence, Jr-Rutherford-$5.00

Mary Sue Duncan to Ricky Mercer-Milan-$31,000

Golconda, LP to Koka Development, LLC-Medina-$184,496

Cubed Holdings, LLC to Sonia Davila-Gibson-$44,000

Charles Warlick Clark and wife, Karen H. Clark to Chad Nowell-Humboldt-$42,600

Jack Finch and Blake Spellings to Benjamin Flowers-Dyer-$110,000

Phillip Walker and Jon Jones to Forks Roost Duck Club, LLC-Trenton-$250,000

Anthony Rodgers and wife, Phelicia Rodgers to Kobe Eddings and wife, Bethany Eddings-Bradford-$22,500

Loretta Peddycoart to Nick Cates-Bradford-$25,000

Security Bank and Trust Company to Lynn Arnold and Josh Arnold-Humboldt-$75,000

Emma K. Wingo to David Bryant-Bradford-$6,500

Simmons Bank to Ryan Fincher-Humboldt-$62,000

JWH Tri-County Enterprise to Kenneth Lee Stumpenhorst and Marjory Andrea Stumpenhorst-Trenton-$32,110

Robert A. Brown and wife, Jamie L. Brown to Denton A. Davolt and Donna Renee Kilburn-Dyer-$169,900

Martha David to Praying Hands Rental and Sales, LLC-Milan-$35,000

Austin Yergin and wife, Macie Lynn Cole Yergin to Dale Nelson-Dyer-$726,500

Wayne Cuttill and wife, Carol F. Cuttill to Michael Schoonover, Robert Schoonover, and Eric Baker-Trenton-$75,000

Linda Alexander to ETC Investments-Humboldt-$43,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Christopher Trammell and wife, Maia Trammell-Medina-$409,900