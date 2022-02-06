Top 5 high school basketball games during Week 12 of season

The regular season comes to an end this weekend, but there will be lots of jockeying for position in the district standings. So here is looking forward to a week of big games.

Michael Odom is now 33-17 (.660 percent) this season with his picks. He went 3-0 in Week 11.

Check out the top games in Week 12:

SCHEDULE: Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Feb. 7-12

RANKINGS: Bolivar boys re-enter West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 11

Gibson County (24-2, 5-1 12-AA) at Westview (20-2, 5-0) Girls (6 p.m., Tuesday): On Jan. 21, Westview came into BO Booth Gymnasium and picked up a 50-42 win. Now Gibson County will try to return the favor in Martin. A win by Westview gives the Lady Chargers the No. 1 seed, but a win by Gibson County will force a tiebreaker to decide the No. 1 seed. Much of the talk the last two weeks has been around Westview’s Jada Harrison and Gibson County’s Madison Hart as both have been talked about as Class AA Miss Basketball finalists.

Odom’s Pick: Westview

Middleton (18-1, 7-0 14-A) at Peabody (17-6, 6-1) Boys (7:15 p.m., Tuesday): When the two met in Middleton, the Golden Tide forced overtime before the Tigers won. This is another matchup of players talked about for the Mr. Basketball award with Peabody’s Jason Hunt and Middleton’s RJ Robinson. The two should put on a show as teams are trying to peak before the District 14-A tournament begins.

Odom’s Pick: Middleton

Lake County (10-7, 2-5 14-A) at Humboldt (8-16, 3-4) Boys (7:15 p.m., Tuesday): While the No. 1 seed might not be on the line in this one, seeding is still up for grabs. Humboldt is currently in the No. 3 spot in District 14-A, but Lake County is right behind the Vikings along with Jackson Central-Merry. Humboldt needs to win here to earn the No. 3 seed.

Odom’s Pick: Humboldt

Bradford (13-9, 6-0 13-A) at Dresden (14-7, 5-1) Boys (7:15 p.m., Thursday): A win here by Bradford would give the Red Devils the No. 1 seed in the DIstrict 13-A tournament outright. The Red Devils won last week 50-40 at home. It was the first game back as a starter for Cameron Oglesby, so he will have a few more practices under his belt when this one tips off.

Odom’s Pick: Bradford

South Gibson (15-10) at Milan Boys (7:15 p.m., Thursday): This game was moved from Monday night due to the ice this past weekend and district games for both teams being moved around. A win in this rivalry game might be just what one of these teams needs to spark a run in the following week’s district tournaments. Milan has been playing well as they try to move up the District 12-AA standings, while South Gibson suffered consecutive losses to South Side and North Side.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson