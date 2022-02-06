 Skip to content

Gibson County high school basketball games for Feb. 7-12

Milan’s Kaidence Morton (20) dribbles the ball against Gibson County on Feb. 5, 2022.

Week 12 of the high school basketball season is here. Check out the full high school basketball schedule for the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Humboldt at Peabody; Bradford at West Carroll

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Milan at Huntingdon; Gibson County at Westview; Middleton at Peabody; Lake County at Humboldt; Bruceton at West Carroll; South Gibson at Liberty (boys only)

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Bradford at Dresden; South Gibson at Milan; West Carroll at Liberty (boys only)

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Peabody at JCM; Union City at Gibson County; Halls at Humboldt

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

2 p.m. – Madison at Milan

4 p.m. — Graves County (Ky.) at South Gibson (girls only)

6 p.m. – South Fulton at Bradford

