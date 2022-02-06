| logout
Gibson County high school basketball games for Feb. 7-12
Week 12 of the high school basketball season is here. Check out the full high school basketball schedule for the Gibson County area:
MONDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. — Humboldt at Peabody; Bradford at West Carroll
TUESDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. — Milan at Huntingdon; Gibson County at Westview; Middleton at Peabody; Lake County at Humboldt; Bruceton at West Carroll; South Gibson at Liberty (boys only)
THURSDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. — Bradford at Dresden; South Gibson at Milan; West Carroll at Liberty (boys only)
FRIDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. — Peabody at JCM; Union City at Gibson County; Halls at Humboldt
SATURDAY
High School Basketball
2 p.m. – Madison at Milan
4 p.m. — Graves County (Ky.) at South Gibson (girls only)
6 p.m. – South Fulton at Bradford