Graveside services for Martha Ann Rollins, 81 of Roswell, Ga., were held at 10 a.m., Monday, January 17, 2022 at Centerville Cemetery near Milan.

Mrs. Rollins was born September 24, 1940 in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late Corbin and Melba Bratcher Carroll.

She was a member of First Baptist Church Humboldt. Mrs. Rollins attended business school and shortly after graduating, she married her husband of 61 years, Jack Rollins. They moved to Roswell in 1973 and Mrs. Rollins moved her membership to Roswell First Baptist Church. She worked for TRC Placement and was an interior decorator specializing in hotels, was a member of the Roswell City Council, served on the parks and recreation committee, was president of the Women’s Club of Roswell, was an instructor for Today’s Women and served as president of the Roswell Cancer Society.

Mrs. Martha is survived by her husband, Jack Rollins of Roswell; her son, Gary Rollins (Kathleen) of Atlanta, Ga.; and two grandchildren, Kelsy and Ryan Rollins.

Besides her parents, Mrs. Rollins was preceded in death by her daughter, Gina Renee Rollins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society.