Billy Wayne Osborne, 90, of Humboldt, Tenn. died January 16, 2022.

He was born December 30, 1931, in Gibson, Tenn.

Mr. Osborne served four years in the U.S. Navy.

He married Virginia Rutherford in 1952. They had four children: Gary, Joe, Denise and Vince. Mr. Osborne worked as a barber in Humboldt for 50 years; he enjoyed his beagles and gardening.

Mr. Osborne is survived by four children; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; infant daughter Susan; his parents; and siblings.

Private graveside services will be held. Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.