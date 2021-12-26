South Gibson boys, Sacred Heart girls enter West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 6

Last week was a shortened week due to the Christmas holiday. But the first half of the 2021-22 season is now complete.

This week, Christmas tournaments take center stage across the region. So there will be plenty of good matchups as the week goes on.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

SCHEDULE: Christmas tournament schedule involving Gibson County area teams

STANDINGS: Updated West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 6

Boys

1. South Side (8-0): Results: Did not play. This week: Does not play. Last week: No. 1.

2. West Carroll (5-0): Results: Did not play. This week: Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament. Last week: No. 3.

3. Obion County (10-0): Results: Did not play. This week: Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament. Last week: No. 4.

4. Middleton (10-1): Results: Beat Lausanne, Brighton; Lost to MHEA. This week: Blue Mountain (Miss.) Christmas Tournament. Last week: No. 2.

5. Dyersburg (8-2): Results: Did not play. This week: Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament. Last week: No. 5.

6. Peabody (9-2): Results: Beat Milan. This week: Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament. Last week: No. 6.

7. Fayette-Ware (9-5): Results: Beat Freedom Prep, Brighton, MHEA. This week: Cleveland BSN Shootout. Last week: No. 7.

8. Camden (10-2): Results: Beat McEwen. This week: West Tennessee Bone & Joint Christmas Classic. Last week: No. 8.

9. Bolivar (5-5): Results: Beat McNairy Central. This week: Peggy Bain Christmas Classic. Last week: No. 9.

10. Sacred Heart (7-1): Results: Did not play. This week: HUB Classic. Last week: No. 10.

11. South Gibson (8-4): Results: Beat Milan. This week: Point Guard Coca-Cola Classic. Last week: Not ranked.

12. Scotts Hill (8-2): Results: Did not play. This week: Thursday vs. McNairy Central. Last week: No. 11.

Dropped out: North Side (5-2).

On the bubble: Lake County (5-1); McNairy Central (7-4).

Girls

1. Gibson County (14-0): Results: Beat Haywood, Dyersburg, Obion County. This week: Dot Foods Christmas Tournament. Last week: No. 1.

2. Westview (8-2): Results: Beat Millennium (Ariz.), Salpointe Catholic (Ariz.); Lost to Windward (Cal.). This week: Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament. Last week: No. 2.

3. McKenzie (9-1): Results: Did not play. This week: Lady Rebels Christmas Classic. Last week: No. 3.

4. South Side (8-1): Results: Did not play. This week: Smoky Mountain Winter Classic. Last week: No. 4.

5. South Gibson (11-1): Results: Beat Milan. This week: Point Guard Coca-Cola Christmas Tournament. Last week: No. 5.

6. Gleason (11-1): Results: Beat Huntingdon. This week: Richland Christmas Classic. Last week: No. 6.

7. TCA (7-2): Results: Beat Union City. This week: HUB Classic. Last week: No. 7.

8. Fayette Academy (8-2): Results: Did not play. This week: Fayette Academy Christmas Classic. Last week: No. 9.

9. Hardin County (6-2): Results: Lost to Deshler (Ala.). This week: Peggy Bain Christmas Classic. Last week: No. 8.

10. Bradford (9-2): Results: Beat Humboldt; Lost t Graves County (Ky.). This week: Does not play. Last week: No. 10.

11. McNairy Central (8-2): Results: Beat Bolivar, Kossuth (Miss.). This week: Thursday vs. Scotts Hill. Last week: No. 11.

12. Sacred Heart (8-1): Results: Beat North Side. This week: HUB Classic. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Union City (7-4).

On the bubble: Crockett County (8-3); Dresden (9-3); Scotts Hill (7-3); South Fulton (8-3).