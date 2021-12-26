Gibson County high school basketball games for Dec. 27-30

This week is all about Christmas tournaments before the second half of the season begins. Here is your full high school basketball schedule for the Gibson County area:

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

Huntingdon Point Guard Coca-Cola Classic at Huntingdon, South Gibson vs. Dyer County (G), 9 a.m.; USJ vs. Waverly (B), 10:30 p.m.; West Carroll vs. Chester County (G), noon; South Gibson vs. Greenfield (B), 1:30 p.m.; Riverside vs. Camden (G), 3 p.m.; Riverside vs. Chester County (B), 4:30 p.m.; Huntingdon vs. Collinwood (G), 6 p.m.; Huntingdon vs. Collinwood (B), 7:30 p.m.

Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament at Westview, TBA vs. Obion County (G), 10 a.m.; Peabody vs. Dyersburg (B), 11:30 a.m.; Union City vs. MAHS (G), 1 p.m.; West Carroll vs. Hillcrest (B), 2:30 p.m.; Memphis Central vs. Peabody (G), 4 p.m.; Obion County vs. Humboldt (B), 5:30 p.m.; Westview vs. Lake County (G), 7 p.m.; Westview vs. Fairley (B), 8:30 p.m.

Gibson County Boys Christmas Classic, Hickman County (Ky.) vs Gleason, 3 p.m.; Lake County vs. Dresden, 4:30 p.m.; Gibson County vs. Fulton City (Ky.), 6 p.m.

Dot Foods Christmas Tournament at Dyersburg (Girls Only), Ripley vs. Trezevant, noon; Humboldt vs. Melrose, 1:30 p.m.; Gibson County vs. Ripley-Trezevant winner, 3 p.m.; Munford vs. Shelbyville, 4:30 p.m.; Greenfield vs. Boyd Christian, 6 p.m.; Dyersburg vs. Humboldt-Melrose winner, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High School Basketball

Huntingdon Point Guard Coca-Cola Classic at Huntingdon, Losers’ bracket semifinal (G), 9 a.m.; Losers’ bracket semifinal (B), 10:30 p.m.; Losers’ bracket semifinal (G), noon; Losers’ bracket semifinal (B), 1:30 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal (G), 3 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal (B), 4:30 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal (G), 6 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal (B), 7:30 p.m.

Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament at Westview, Losers’ bracket semifinals (G), 10 a.m.; Losers’ bracket semifinals (B), 11:30 a.m.; Losers’ bracket semifinals (G), 1 p.m.; Losers’ bracket semifinals (B), 2:30 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinals (G), 4 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinals (B), 5:30 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinals (G), 7 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinals (B), 8:30 p.m.

Gibson County Boys Christmas Classic, Gleason vs. Fulton City (Ky.), 1 p.m.; Dresden vs. Hickam County (Ky.), 2:30 p.m.; Gibson County vs. Lake County, 4 p.m.

Dot Foods Christmas Tournament at Dyersburg (Girls only), Losers’ bracket semifinal, 3 p.m.; Losers’ bracket semifinal, 4:30 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal, 6 p.m.; Losers’ bracket game (Aux gym), 7 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal, 7:30 p.m.

West Tennessee Bone & Joint Christmas Classic at Henry County, Henry County vs. Big Sandy (G), noon; Lexington vs. Waverly (G), 1:30 p.m.; Lexington vs. Camden (B), 3 p.m.; Dresden vs. Milan (G), 4:30 p.m.; Henry County vs. Milan (B), 6 p.m.; Henry County vs. Rossview (G), 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

Huntingdon Point Guard Coca-Cola Classic at Huntingdon, Seventh-place game (G), 9 a.m.; Seventh-place game (B), 10:30 p.m.; Fifth-place game (G), noon; Fifth-place game (B), 1:30 p.m.; Third-place game (G), 3 p.m.; Third-place game (B), 4:30 p.m.; Championship (G), 6 p.m.; Championship (B), 7:30 p.m.

Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament at Westview, Seventh-place game (G), 10 a.m.; Seventh-place game (B), 11:30 a.m.; Fifth-place game (G), 1 p.m.; Fifth-place game (B), 2:30 p.m.; Third-place game (G), 4 p.m.; Third-place game (B), 5:30 p.m.; Championship (G), 7 p.m.; Championship (B), 8:30 p.m.

Dot Foods Christmas Tournament at Dyersburg (Girls only), Losers’ bracket game, 3 p.m.; Fifth-place game, 4:30 p.m.; Seventh-place game (Aux gym), 6 p.m.; Third-place game, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7:30 p.m.

West Tennessee Bone & Joint Christmas Classic at Henry County, Milan vs. Big Sandy (G), noon; Milan vs. Lexington (B), 1:30 p.m.; Rossview vs. Lexington (G), 3 p.m.; Waverly vs. Bolivar (G), 4:30 p.m.; Henry County vs. Dresden (G), 6 p.m.; Henry County vs. Camden (B), 7:30 p.m.