Gibson County high school basketball games for Dec. 27-30

Peabody’s Derek Kee (4) goes up for a layup against Milan in a high school boys basketball game on Dec. 20, 2021.

This week is all about Christmas tournaments before the second half of the season begins. Here is your full high school basketball schedule for the Gibson County area:

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

Huntingdon Point Guard Coca-Cola Classic at Huntingdon, South Gibson vs. Dyer County (G), 9 a.m.; USJ vs. Waverly (B), 10:30 p.m.; West Carroll vs. Chester County (G), noon; South Gibson vs. Greenfield (B), 1:30 p.m.; Riverside vs. Camden (G), 3 p.m.; Riverside vs. Chester County (B), 4:30 p.m.; Huntingdon vs. Collinwood (G), 6 p.m.; Huntingdon vs. Collinwood (B), 7:30 p.m.

Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament at Westview, TBA vs. Obion County (G), 10 a.m.; Peabody vs. Dyersburg (B), 11:30 a.m.; Union City vs. MAHS (G), 1 p.m.; West Carroll vs. Hillcrest (B), 2:30 p.m.; Memphis Central vs. Peabody (G), 4 p.m.; Obion County vs. Humboldt (B), 5:30 p.m.; Westview vs. Lake County (G), 7 p.m.; Westview vs. Fairley (B), 8:30 p.m.

Gibson County Boys Christmas Classic, Hickman County (Ky.) vs Gleason, 3 p.m.; Lake County vs. Dresden, 4:30 p.m.; Gibson County vs. Fulton City (Ky.), 6 p.m.

Dot Foods Christmas Tournament at Dyersburg (Girls Only), Ripley vs. Trezevant, noon; Humboldt vs. Melrose, 1:30 p.m.; Gibson County vs. Ripley-Trezevant winner, 3 p.m.; Munford vs. Shelbyville, 4:30 p.m.; Greenfield vs. Boyd Christian, 6 p.m.; Dyersburg vs. Humboldt-Melrose winner, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High School Basketball

Huntingdon Point Guard Coca-Cola Classic at Huntingdon, Losers’ bracket semifinal (G), 9 a.m.; Losers’ bracket semifinal (B), 10:30 p.m.; Losers’ bracket semifinal (G), noon; Losers’ bracket semifinal (B), 1:30 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal (G), 3 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal (B), 4:30 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal (G), 6 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal (B), 7:30 p.m.

Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament at Westview, Losers’ bracket semifinals (G), 10 a.m.; Losers’ bracket semifinals (B), 11:30 a.m.; Losers’ bracket semifinals (G), 1 p.m.; Losers’ bracket semifinals (B), 2:30 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinals (G), 4 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinals (B), 5:30 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinals (G), 7 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinals (B), 8:30 p.m.

Gibson County Boys Christmas Classic, Gleason vs. Fulton City (Ky.), 1 p.m.; Dresden vs. Hickam County (Ky.), 2:30 p.m.; Gibson County vs. Lake County, 4 p.m.

Dot Foods Christmas Tournament at Dyersburg (Girls only), Losers’ bracket semifinal, 3 p.m.; Losers’ bracket semifinal, 4:30 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal, 6 p.m.; Losers’ bracket game (Aux gym), 7 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal, 7:30 p.m.

West Tennessee Bone & Joint Christmas Classic at Henry County, Henry County vs. Big Sandy (G), noon; Lexington vs. Waverly (G), 1:30 p.m.; Lexington vs. Camden (B), 3 p.m.; Dresden vs. Milan (G), 4:30 p.m.; Henry County vs. Milan (B), 6 p.m.; Henry County vs. Rossview (G), 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

Huntingdon Point Guard Coca-Cola Classic at Huntingdon, Seventh-place game (G), 9 a.m.; Seventh-place game (B), 10:30 p.m.; Fifth-place game (G), noon; Fifth-place game (B), 1:30 p.m.; Third-place game (G), 3 p.m.; Third-place game (B), 4:30 p.m.; Championship (G), 6 p.m.; Championship (B), 7:30 p.m.

Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament at Westview, Seventh-place game (G), 10 a.m.; Seventh-place game (B), 11:30 a.m.; Fifth-place game (G), 1 p.m.; Fifth-place game (B), 2:30 p.m.; Third-place game (G), 4 p.m.; Third-place game (B), 5:30 p.m.; Championship (G), 7 p.m.; Championship (B), 8:30 p.m.

Dot Foods Christmas Tournament at Dyersburg (Girls only), Losers’ bracket game, 3 p.m.; Fifth-place game, 4:30 p.m.; Seventh-place game (Aux gym), 6 p.m.; Third-place game, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7:30 p.m.

West Tennessee Bone & Joint Christmas Classic at Henry County, Milan vs. Big Sandy (G), noon; Milan vs. Lexington (B), 1:30 p.m.; Rossview vs. Lexington (G), 3 p.m.; Waverly vs. Bolivar (G), 4:30 p.m.; Henry County vs. Dresden (G), 6 p.m.; Henry County vs. Camden (B), 7:30 p.m.

