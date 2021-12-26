West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 6

South Gibson’s Bryson Robbins (4) shoots a layup against Milan during Week 6 of the high school boys basketball season.
Here are the updated high school basketball district standings for West Tennessee after Week 6 of the 2020-21 season:
BOYS
District 11-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McKenzie
|0-0
|6-4
|Big Sandy
|0-0
|5-6
|Houston Co.
|0-0
|2-7
|McEwen
|0-0
|2-11
District 12-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|West Carroll
|0-0
|5-0
|Perry Co.
|0-0
|8-4
|Frank Hughes
|0-0
|2-7
|Bruceton
|0-0
|2-7
|Clarksburg
|0-0
|2-9
District 13-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dresden
|0-0
|6-5
|Gleason
|0-0
|6-6
|Bradford
|0-0
|4-7
|Greenfield
|0-0
|1-7
|S. Fulton
|0-0
|1-12
District 14-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Middleton
|0-0
|10-1
|Peabody
|0-0
|9-2
|Lake Co.
|0-0
|5-1
|Halls
|0-0
|3-7
|JCM
|0-0
|3-8
|Humboldt
|0-0
|2-9
District 11-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Waverly
|0-0
|7-0
|Camden
|0-0
|10-2
|Stewart Co.
|0-0
|7-4
|Hickman Co.
|0-0
|4-7
|E. Hickman
|0-0
|4-7
District 12-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Milan
|0-0
|5-3
|Gibson Co.
|0-0
|6-5
|Union City
|0-0
|5-6
|Huntingdon
|0-0
|5-7
|Westview
|0-0
|2-5
District 13-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Scotts Hill
|0-0
|8-2
|Bolivar
|0-0
|5-5
|Adamsville
|0-0
|3-6
|Riverside
|0-0
|1-8
|Madison
|0-0
|0-11
District 11-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McNairy
|0-0
|7-4
|Lexington
|0-0
|7-5
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|3-3
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|3-7
District 12-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|South Side
|0-0
|8-0
|North Side
|0-0
|5-2
|South Gibson
|0-0
|8-4
|Liberty
|0-0
|2-6
District 13-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|10-0
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|8-2
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|6-6
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|5-6
District 14-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Ripley
|0-0
|6-5
|Munford
|0-0
|5-5
|Covington
|0-0
|5-6
|Haywood
|0-0
|4-5
|Brighton
|0-0
|4-8
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Sacred Heart
|0-0
|7-1
|TCA
|0-0
|5-4
|Tip-Rosemark
|0-0
|3-2
|USJ
|0-0
|2-3
|Fayette Aca.
|0-0
|3-4
|Jackson Chr.
|0-0
|4-7
GIRLS
District 11-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McKenzie
|0-0
|10-1
|Houston Co.
|0-0
|7-2
|McEwen
|0-0
|7-6
|Big Sandy
|0-0
|2-7
District 12-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Perry Co.
|0-0
|5-7
|West Carroll
|0-0
|3-5
|Clarksburg
|0-0
|2-9
|Bruceton
|0-0
|1-8
|Frank Hughes
|0-0
|0-7
District 13-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Gleason
|0-0
|11-1
|Bradford
|0-0
|9-2
|S. Fulton
|0-0
|10-3
|Dresden
|0-0
|9-3
|Greenfield
|0-0
|5-4
District 14-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|JCM
|0-0
|4-6
|Humboldt
|0-0
|3-8
|Lake Co.
|0-0
|1-7
|Middleton
|0-0
|1-7
|Halls
|0-0
|1-9
|Peabody
|0-0
|1-9
District 11-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Hickman Co.
|0-0
|10-1
|Stewart Co.
|0-0
|9-3
|E. Hickman
|0-0
|9-4
|Camden
|0-0
|6-6
|Waverly
|0-0
|2-4
District 12-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Gibson Co.
|0-0
|14-0
|Westview
|0-0
|8-2
|Union City
|0-0
|7-4
|Huntingdon
|0-0
|6-6
|Milan
|0-0
|0-7
District 13-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Scotts Hill
|0-0
|7-3
|Bolivar
|0-0
|4-5
|Riverside
|0-0
|4-5
|Adamsville
|0-0
|3-6
|Madison
|0-0
|0-10
District 11-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McNairy
|0-0
|8-2
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|6-2
|Lexington
|0-0
|5-7
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|4-6
District 12-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|South Gibson
|0-0
|11-1
|South Side
|0-0
|8-1
|North Side
|0-0
|0-8
District 13-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|8-3
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|9-4
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|7-4
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|4-8
District 14-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Covington
|0-0
|8-6
|Ripley
|0-0
|4-7
|Munford
|0-0
|3-7
|Haywood
|0-0
|1-10
|Brighton
|0-0
|0-8
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Tip-Rosemark
|0-0
|6-0
|Sacred Heart
|0-0
|8-1
|Fayette Aca.
|0-0
|8-2
|TCA
|0-0
|7-2
|Jackson Chr.
|0-0
|7-5
|USJ
|0-0
|4-7