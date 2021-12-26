 Skip to content

West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 6

| |

South Gibson’s Bryson Robbins (4) shoots a layup against Milan during Week 6 of the high school boys basketball season.

Here are the updated high school basketball district standings for West Tennessee after Week 6 of the 2020-21 season:

SCHEDULE: Christmas tournament schedule for all Gibson County area teams

BOYS

District 11-A

Dist. Over.
McKenzie 0-0 6-4
Big Sandy 0-0 5-6
Houston Co. 0-0 2-7
McEwen 0-0 2-11

District 12-A

Dist. Over.
West Carroll 0-0 5-0
Perry Co. 0-0 8-4
Frank Hughes 0-0 2-7
Bruceton 0-0 2-7
Clarksburg 0-0 2-9

District 13-A

Dist. Over.
Dresden 0-0 6-5
Gleason 0-0 6-6
Bradford 0-0 4-7
Greenfield 0-0 1-7
S. Fulton 0-0 1-12

District 14-A

Dist. Over.
Middleton 0-0 10-1
Peabody 0-0 9-2
Lake Co. 0-0 5-1
Halls 0-0 3-7
JCM 0-0 3-8
Humboldt 0-0 2-9

District 11-AA

Dist. Over.
Waverly 0-0 7-0
Camden 0-0 10-2
Stewart Co. 0-0 7-4
Hickman Co. 0-0 4-7
E. Hickman 0-0 4-7

District 12-AA

Dist. Over.
Milan 0-0 5-3
Gibson Co. 0-0 6-5
Union City 0-0 5-6
Huntingdon 0-0 5-7
Westview 0-0 2-5

District 13-AA

Dist. Over.
Scotts Hill 0-0 8-2
Bolivar 0-0 5-5
Adamsville 0-0 3-6
Riverside 0-0 1-8
Madison 0-0 0-11

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over.
McNairy 0-0 7-4
Lexington 0-0 7-5
Hardin Co. 0-0 3-3
Chester Co. 0-0 3-7

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over.
South Side 0-0 8-0
North Side 0-0 5-2
South Gibson 0-0 8-4
Liberty 0-0 2-6

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over.
Obion Co. 0-0 10-0
Dyersburg 0-0 8-2
Dyer Co. 0-0 6-6
Crockett Co. 0-0 5-6

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over.
Ripley 0-0 6-5
Munford 0-0 5-5
Covington 0-0 5-6
Haywood 0-0 4-5
Brighton 0-0 4-8

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
Sacred Heart 0-0 7-1
TCA 0-0 5-4
Tip-Rosemark 0-0 3-2
USJ 0-0 2-3
Fayette Aca. 0-0 3-4
Jackson Chr. 0-0 4-7

GIRLS

District 11-A

Dist. Over.
McKenzie 0-0 10-1
Houston Co. 0-0 7-2
McEwen 0-0 7-6
Big Sandy 0-0 2-7

District 12-A

Dist. Over.
Perry Co. 0-0 5-7
West Carroll 0-0 3-5
Clarksburg 0-0 2-9
Bruceton 0-0 1-8
Frank Hughes 0-0 0-7

District 13-A

Dist. Over.
Gleason 0-0 11-1
Bradford 0-0 9-2
S. Fulton 0-0 10-3
Dresden 0-0 9-3
Greenfield 0-0 5-4

District 14-A

Dist. Over.
JCM 0-0 4-6
Humboldt 0-0 3-8
Lake Co. 0-0 1-7
Middleton 0-0 1-7
Halls 0-0 1-9
Peabody 0-0 1-9

District 11-AA

Dist. Over.
Hickman Co. 0-0 10-1
Stewart Co. 0-0 9-3
E. Hickman 0-0 9-4
Camden 0-0 6-6
Waverly 0-0 2-4

District 12-AA

Dist. Over.
Gibson Co. 0-0 14-0
Westview 0-0 8-2
Union City 0-0 7-4
Huntingdon 0-0 6-6
Milan 0-0 0-7

District 13-AA

Dist. Over.
Scotts Hill 0-0 7-3
Bolivar 0-0 4-5
Riverside 0-0 4-5
Adamsville 0-0 3-6
Madison 0-0 0-10

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over.
McNairy 0-0 8-2
Hardin Co. 0-0 6-2
Lexington 0-0 5-7
Chester Co. 0-0 4-6

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over.
South Gibson 0-0 11-1
South Side 0-0 8-1
North Side 0-0 0-8

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over.
Crockett Co. 0-0 8-3
Dyer Co. 0-0 9-4
Obion Co. 0-0 7-4
Dyersburg 0-0 4-8

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over.
Covington 0-0 8-6
Ripley 0-0 4-7
Munford 0-0 3-7
Haywood 0-0 1-10
Brighton 0-0 0-8

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
Tip-Rosemark 0-0 6-0
Sacred Heart 0-0 8-1
Fayette Aca. 0-0 8-2
TCA 0-0 7-2
Jackson Chr. 0-0 7-5
USJ 0-0 4-7

