West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 6

Here are the updated high school basketball district standings for West Tennessee after Week 6 of the 2020-21 season:

BOYS

District 11-A

Dist. Over. McKenzie 0-0 6-4 Big Sandy 0-0 5-6 Houston Co. 0-0 2-7 McEwen 0-0 2-11

District 12-A

Dist. Over. West Carroll 0-0 5-0 Perry Co. 0-0 8-4 Frank Hughes 0-0 2-7 Bruceton 0-0 2-7 Clarksburg 0-0 2-9

District 13-A

Dist. Over. Dresden 0-0 6-5 Gleason 0-0 6-6 Bradford 0-0 4-7 Greenfield 0-0 1-7 S. Fulton 0-0 1-12

District 14-A

Dist. Over. Middleton 0-0 10-1 Peabody 0-0 9-2 Lake Co. 0-0 5-1 Halls 0-0 3-7 JCM 0-0 3-8 Humboldt 0-0 2-9

District 11-AA

Dist. Over. Waverly 0-0 7-0 Camden 0-0 10-2 Stewart Co. 0-0 7-4 Hickman Co. 0-0 4-7 E. Hickman 0-0 4-7

District 12-AA

Dist. Over. Milan 0-0 5-3 Gibson Co. 0-0 6-5 Union City 0-0 5-6 Huntingdon 0-0 5-7 Westview 0-0 2-5

District 13-AA

Dist. Over. Scotts Hill 0-0 8-2 Bolivar 0-0 5-5 Adamsville 0-0 3-6 Riverside 0-0 1-8 Madison 0-0 0-11

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over. McNairy 0-0 7-4 Lexington 0-0 7-5 Hardin Co. 0-0 3-3 Chester Co. 0-0 3-7

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over. South Side 0-0 8-0 North Side 0-0 5-2 South Gibson 0-0 8-4 Liberty 0-0 2-6

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over. Obion Co. 0-0 10-0 Dyersburg 0-0 8-2 Dyer Co. 0-0 6-6 Crockett Co. 0-0 5-6

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over. Ripley 0-0 6-5 Munford 0-0 5-5 Covington 0-0 5-6 Haywood 0-0 4-5 Brighton 0-0 4-8

Division II-A West

Dist. Over. Sacred Heart 0-0 7-1 TCA 0-0 5-4 Tip-Rosemark 0-0 3-2 USJ 0-0 2-3 Fayette Aca. 0-0 3-4 Jackson Chr. 0-0 4-7

GIRLS

District 11-A

Dist. Over. McKenzie 0-0 10-1 Houston Co. 0-0 7-2 McEwen 0-0 7-6 Big Sandy 0-0 2-7

District 12-A

Dist. Over. Perry Co. 0-0 5-7 West Carroll 0-0 3-5 Clarksburg 0-0 2-9 Bruceton 0-0 1-8 Frank Hughes 0-0 0-7

District 13-A

Dist. Over. Gleason 0-0 11-1 Bradford 0-0 9-2 S. Fulton 0-0 10-3 Dresden 0-0 9-3 Greenfield 0-0 5-4

District 14-A

Dist. Over. JCM 0-0 4-6 Humboldt 0-0 3-8 Lake Co. 0-0 1-7 Middleton 0-0 1-7 Halls 0-0 1-9 Peabody 0-0 1-9

District 11-AA

Dist. Over. Hickman Co. 0-0 10-1 Stewart Co. 0-0 9-3 E. Hickman 0-0 9-4 Camden 0-0 6-6 Waverly 0-0 2-4

District 12-AA

Dist. Over. Gibson Co. 0-0 14-0 Westview 0-0 8-2 Union City 0-0 7-4 Huntingdon 0-0 6-6 Milan 0-0 0-7

District 13-AA

Dist. Over. Scotts Hill 0-0 7-3 Bolivar 0-0 4-5 Riverside 0-0 4-5 Adamsville 0-0 3-6 Madison 0-0 0-10

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over. McNairy 0-0 8-2 Hardin Co. 0-0 6-2 Lexington 0-0 5-7 Chester Co. 0-0 4-6

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over. South Gibson 0-0 11-1 South Side 0-0 8-1 North Side 0-0 0-8

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over. Crockett Co. 0-0 8-3 Dyer Co. 0-0 9-4 Obion Co. 0-0 7-4 Dyersburg 0-0 4-8

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over. Covington 0-0 8-6 Ripley 0-0 4-7 Munford 0-0 3-7 Haywood 0-0 1-10 Brighton 0-0 0-8

Division II-A West