Gibson County high school basketball games for Dec. 20-22

West Carroll’s Amaya Thompson drives to the basket against Scotts Hill during a high school girls basketball game on Dec. 14, 2021.

The high school basketball season enters into Week 6. Here is your full high school basketball schedule for the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Milan at Peabody; Bradford at Humboldt

Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament (Girls Only), West Carroll vs. USJ, 3 p.m.; Obion County vs. ECS, 4:30 p.m.; Gibson County vs. Haywood, 6 p.m.; Poplar Bluff (Mo.) vs. Dyersburg, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Milan at South Gibson; Graves County (Ky.) at Bradford

Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament (Girls Only), Losers’ bracket semifinal, 3 p.m.; Losers’ bracket semifinal, 4:30 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal, 6 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High School Basketball

Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament (Girls only), Seventh-place game, 3 p.m.; Fifth-place game, 4:30 p.m.; Third-place game, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7:30 p.m.

