Gibson County high school basketball games for Dec. 20-22

The high school basketball season enters into Week 6. Here is your full high school basketball schedule for the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Milan at Peabody; Bradford at Humboldt

Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament (Girls Only), West Carroll vs. USJ, 3 p.m.; Obion County vs. ECS, 4:30 p.m.; Gibson County vs. Haywood, 6 p.m.; Poplar Bluff (Mo.) vs. Dyersburg, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Milan at South Gibson; Graves County (Ky.) at Bradford

Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament (Girls Only), Losers’ bracket semifinal, 3 p.m.; Losers’ bracket semifinal, 4:30 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal, 6 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High School Basketball

Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament (Girls only), Seventh-place game, 3 p.m.; Fifth-place game, 4:30 p.m.; Third-place game, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7:30 p.m.