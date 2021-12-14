High school basketball box scores from Gibson County teams in Week 5

Here are the box scores from Week 5 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:

TUESDAY

Boys

Milan 56, Crockett County 48

Milan 7 15 14 20 — 56 Crockett Co. 3 16 8 21 — 48

Milan (56) — Adam Arnold 11, Jodarius Robinson 13, Yates 7, Jones 5, Tharpe 7, Pruitt 6, Westbrooks 7.

Crockett County (48) — Brandon Guyton 14, Currie 9, Jordan 2, Wilson 6, Moten 4, Claybrooks 8, McLemore 5.

3-pointers: M – Arnold 2, Robinson, Yates, Westbrooks 2; CC – . Records: M 4-1; CC 4-4.

Peabody 81, Bradford 48

Peabody 22 27 20 12 — 81 Bradford 16 8 17 13 — 48

Peabody (81) — Jason Hunt 42, Demarkus Kee 18, De. Kee 7, Ganaway 6, DeHaan 4, Cliff 3, Meadows 1.

Bradford (48) — Bryce Arnold 21, Will Taylor 11, Jayden Street 10, Cates 3, Sharp 2, Siddell 1

3-pointers: P – Dem. Kee 4, Hunt 6, Der. Kee 4, DeHaan 1, Cliff 1; B – Cates 1, Taylor 2. Records: P 6-2; B 3-5.

South Gibson 58, Chester County 55

Chester Co. 15 9 20 11 — 55 S. Gibson 18 17 12 11 — 58

Chester County (55) — Chad Parham 27, Ketchum 3, Anderson 4, Welch 2, Gains 9, Massengill 2, Washington 8.

South Gibson (58) — Bryson Robbins 16, Markell Melton 19, Clark 9, Lockett 2, Brantley 9, Giles 3.

3-pointers: CC – Parham 2, Ketchum, Anderson, Gains; SG – Robbins 2, Melton 3, Giles. Records: SG 6-4; CC 3-6.

West Carroll 94, Scotts Hill 88 (OT)

Scotts Hill 18 18 23 21 8 — 88 W. Carroll 21 18 23 18 14 — 94

Scotts Hill (88) — Riley McClain 14, Bryce Allard 26, C. Bailey 12, L. Ledbetter 20, Clenny 3, Maness 3,

West Carroll (94) — JaQuan Adkins 12, Jalen Anglin 41, Andrew Huff 16, Josh Clark 14, Moon 2, Iloff 3, Pigue 4, Taylor 2.

3-pointers: SH – Clenny, McClain, Allard 7, Maness; WC – Adkins, 2, Anglin 4, Huff 2. Records: WC 4-0; SH 7-1.

Gibson County 56, McKenzie 49

McKenzie 6 10 22 11 — 49 Gibson Co. 16 16 14 10 — 56

McKenzie (49) — Bryson Steele 12, Marquez Taylor 12, Tharpe 4, Webber 4, Surber 4, McCaslin 2, Haynes 5, Roditis 6.

Gibson County (56) — Kylan Finch 11, Matthew Reynolds 16, Ethan Turner 16, Elliott 2, Allen 5, Lannom 6.

3-pointers: M – Taylor 4, Haynes, Roditis 2; GC – Allen, Reynolds 2, Lannom. Records: GC 6-3; M 5-3.

Girls

Bradford 56, Peabody 34

Peabody 4 12 9 9 — 34 Bradford 13 9 14 20 — 56

Peabody (34) — Stewart 6, Ma. Cliff 3, Mo. Cliff 4, Carter 9, Johnson 4, Luten 2, Woffard 6 .

Bradford (56) — Rebecca Walter 22, Annalee Bratton 11, Bane 9, Rowell 3, Johnstone 5, Thomas 4, Wood 2.

3-pointers: P – Stewart 2, Carter; B – Johnstone. Records: B 8-0; P 0-8.

Gibson County 66, McKenzie 62

McKenzie 11 24 15 12 — 62 Gibson Co. 22 18 7 19 — 66

McKenzie (62) — Briley Auvenshine 13, Savannah Davis 13, Mikaela Reynolds 19, Dyer 5, K. Reynolds 6, Chesser 6.

Gibson County (66) — Micah Hart 22, Madison Hart 22, Thompson 2, Cantrell 7, McVay 4, Carroll 9.

3-pointers: M – Davis 3, M. Reynolds 3, K. Reynolds 2, Chesser 2; GC – . Records: GC 10-0; M 8-1.

South Gibson 61, Chester County 36

Chester Co. 8 12 11 10 — 36 S. Gibson 13 16 17 15 — 61

Chester County (36) — Jariyah Williamson 12, Melton 2, Pipkin 6, McManus 2, Prather 2, Lockridge 8, Campbell 4.

South Gibson (61) — Alana Seals 17, Hallie Allen 11, Reed 8, Baggett 7, Thetford 2, Green 9, Lewis 7.

3-pointers: CC – Pipkin, Williamson 2; SG – Seals, Baggett, Allen 2, Green, Lewis 2. Records: SG 10-0; CC 3-6.

West Carroll 44, Scotts Hill 41

Scotts Hill 10 7 11 13 — 41 W. Carroll 8 4 13 19 — 44

Scotts Hill (41) — Heather Bartholomew 17, Hampton 7, Wade 2, Puckett 8, Milam 3, Dunavant 4.

West Carroll (44) — Kaylee Butler 14, Rader 9, Thompson 8, S. Jones 2, M. Jones 7, Thomas 1, Norman 3.

3-pointers: SH – Bartholomew, Hampton, Milam; WC – Rader 3. Records: WC 2-2; SH 6-2.

Crockett County 72, Milan 27

Milan 1 15 7 4 — 27 Crockett Co. 20 19 22 12 — 72

Milan (27) — Williamson 6, Phinnessee 3, Morton 6, Currie 8, Hyde 2, Curry 2.

Crockett County (72) — Karmen Frost 22, Hannah Johnson 11, Cherry 5, Castellaw 4, Borges 6, Greenhill 3, K. Johnson 4, Moore 6, Jones 6, Yancy 4, Walker 2.

3-pointers: M – Phinnessee; CC – H. Johnson, Greenhill, Borges 2, Frost, Cherry. Records: CC 5-3; M 0-5.

MONDAY

Boys

Milan 48, McKenzie 43

Milan 16 17 5 10 — 48 McKenzie 13 7 11 9 — 43

Milan (48) — Jodarius Robinson 10, Easton Yates 12, D’Yonte Lumpkin 11, Jones 4, Pruitt 3, Westbrooks 8.

McKenzie (43) — Bryson Steele 10, Zayden McCaslin 12, Tharpe 1, Taylor 9, Webber 4, Surber 7.

3-pointers: Mi – Yates, Lumpkin 2, Westbrooks 2. Records: Mi 3-1; McKenzie 5-2.

Girls

McKenzie 82, Milan 34

Milan 11 4 6 10 — 34 McKenzie 29 21 25 7 — 82

Milan (34) — Kaidence Morton 12, Akayah Hyde 10, Currie 8, Williamson 4.

McKenzie (82) –Dani Dyer 12, Briley Auvenshine 10, Savannah Davis 25, Kylie Reynolds 12, Chesser 7, Dillingham 4, Gibson 2, M. Reynolds 7, Gilbert 2.

3-pointers: Mc – Chesser, Dyer, Davis 4, K. Reynolds 2, M. Reynolds 2.. Records: Mc 8-0; Mi 0-4.