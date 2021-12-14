Hardiman pleads not guilty in court

by Danny Wade

A Jackson man was arraigned in General Session Court last Wednesday. Jadon Davon Hardiman has been charged in the shooting of Justin Kevon Pankey.

Hardiman appeared via video before Judge Mark Agee in Humboldt. He is facing charges of 1st degree murder, attempted 1st degree murder with serious bodily injury, attempted 1st degree murder, armed dangerous felon (three counts), tampering with evidence and carrying a weapon (gun) on school property.

In court on Wednesday, Hardiman entered a plea of not guilty.

The charges stem from an incident that took place during a basketball game between Humboldt and Northside. According to court documents, video surveillance showed Hardiman and Pankey getting into an altercation. Hardiman pulled a gun and shot Pankey. As Hardiman fled the scene, he pointed the gun toward the crowded lobby area and shot at least two more times, seriously injuring Xavier Clifton of Jackson and also hitting a third victim, Dontavious Cross, also of Jackson.

Pankey was pronounced dead on the scene. Clifton was airlifted to the Med in Memphis and is paralyzed from the neck down from being shot in the neck. Cross was taken to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital by private vehicle where he was treated and released.

Originally, Hardiman’s bond was set at $1.5 million but days later a special session of the Grand Jury revoked his bond.

During a press conference two days after the shooting, District Attorney Frederick Agee said his office will prosecute the case to the fullest extent of the law and will make sure Hardiman never walks as a free man again.

Hardiman has a court date set for Monday, January 31, 2022 at 9 a.m. in Trenton for a preliminary hearing.