West Tennessee high school basketball district standings for Week 4

Here are the updated high school basketball district standings for West Tennessee midway through Week 4 of the 2020-21 season:

BOYS

District 11-A

Dist. Over. McKenzie 0-0 5-1 Big Sandy 0-0 3-5 Houston Co. 0-0 2-5 McEwen 0-0 1-6

District 12-A

Dist. Over. West Carroll 0-0 3-0 Perry Co. 0-0 4-2 Frank Hughes 0-0 2-4 Bruceton 0-0 2-5 Clarksburg 0-0 2-6

District 13-A

Dist. Over. Dresden 0-0 4-4 Gleason 0-0 3-5 Bradford 0-0 2-4 Greenfield 0-0 1-5 S. Fulton 0-0 0-6

District 14-A

Dist. Over. Middleton 0-0 5-0 Peabody 0-0 4-2 Lake Co. 0-0 2-1 Halls 0-0 3-3 Humboldt 0-0 1-5 JCM 0-0 1-6

District 11-AA

Dist. Over. Waverly 0-0 3-0 Camden 0-0 6-2 Stewart Co. 0-0 3-4 Hickman Co. 0-0 3-5 E. Hickman 0-0 2-5

District 12-AA

Dist. Over. Gibson Co. 0-0 5-3 Union City 0-0 4-3 Milan 0-0 1-1 Huntingdon 0-0 3-5 Westview 0-0 1-4

District 13-AA

Dist. Over. Scotts Hill 0-0 7-0 Bolivar 0-0 4-3 Adamsville 0-0 3-4 Riverside 0-0 1-5 Madison 0-0 0-7

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over. McNairy 0-0 4-2 Lexington 0-0 4-4 Chester Co. 0-0 3-5 Hardin Co. 0-0 1-3

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over. South Side 0-0 5-0 North Side 0-0 4-1 South Gibson 0-0 5-3 Liberty 0-0 1-5

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over. Obion Co. 0-0 7-0 Dyersburg 0-0 5-2 Crockett Co. 0-0 4-3 Dyer Co. 0-0 3-4

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over. Munford 0-0 4-2 Covington 0-0 4-3 Ripley 0-0 3-4 Haywood 0-0 2-3 Brighton 0-0 1-4

Division II-A West

Dist. Over. Sacred Heart 0-0 6-0 Tip-Rosemark 0-0 2-1 Jackson Chr. 0-0 4-3 TCA 0-0 3-4 USJ 0-0 2-3 Fayette Aca. 0-0 1-4

GIRLS

District 11-A

Dist. Over. McKenzie 0-0 7-0 Houston Co. 0-0 6-1 McEwen 0-0 2-5 Big Sandy 0-0 2-6

District 12-A

Dist. Over. Perry Co. 0-0 3-3 West Carroll 0-0 1-2 Clarksburg 0-0 2-6 Bruceton 0-0 1-6 Frank Hughes 0-0 0-6

District 13-A

Dist. Over. Bradford 0-0 6-0 Gleason 0-0 7-1 S. Fulton 0-0 4-2 Dresden 0-0 3-3 Greenfield 0-0 3-4

District 14-A

Dist. Over. JCM 0-0 3-3 Humboldt 0-0 2-5 Middleton 0-0 1-4 Lake Co. 0-0 1-4 Halls 0-0 1-5 Peabody 0-0 0-6

District 11-AA

Dist. Over. Hickman Co. 0-0 7-1 E. Hickman 0-0 6-1 Stewart Co. 0-0 6-2 Camden 0-0 5-3 Waverly 0-0 1-2

District 12-AA

Dist. Over. Gibson Co. 0-0 9-0 Westview 0-0 5-0 Union City 0-0 5-2 Huntingdon 0-0 4-4 Milan 0-0 0-2

District 13-AA

Dist. Over. Scotts Hill 0-0 6-1 Bolivar 0-0 3-3 Riverside 0-0 3-3 Adamsville 0-0 3-4 Madison 0-0 0-7

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over. Hardin Co. 0-0 3-1 McNairy 0-0 4-2 Lexington 0-0 3-5 Chester Co. 0-0 3-5

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over. South Gibson 0-0 8-0 South Side 0-0 6-1 Liberty 0-0 0-1 North Side 0-0 0-6

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over. Dyer Co. 0-0 5-3 Crockett Co. 0-0 4-3 Obion Co. 0-0 4-3 Dyersburg 0-0 1-6

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over. Covington 0-0 4-5 Munford 0-0 2-4 Ripley 0-0 2-4 Haywood 0-0 1-3 Brighton 0-0 0-4

Division II-A West