West Tennessee high school basketball district standings for Week 4

Bradford’s Annalee Bratton (14) looks to pass the ball against Milan on Dec. 7, 2021.

Here are the updated high school basketball district standings for West Tennessee midway through Week 4 of the 2020-21 season:

BOYS

District 11-A

Dist. Over.
McKenzie 0-0 5-1
Big Sandy 0-0 3-5
Houston Co. 0-0 2-5
McEwen 0-0 1-6

District 12-A

Dist. Over.
West Carroll 0-0 3-0
Perry Co. 0-0 4-2
Frank Hughes 0-0 2-4
Bruceton 0-0 2-5
Clarksburg 0-0 2-6

District 13-A

Dist. Over.
Dresden 0-0 4-4
Gleason 0-0 3-5
Bradford 0-0 2-4
Greenfield 0-0 1-5
S. Fulton 0-0 0-6

District 14-A

Dist. Over.
Middleton 0-0 5-0
Peabody 0-0 4-2
Lake Co. 0-0 2-1
Halls 0-0 3-3
Humboldt 0-0 1-5
JCM 0-0 1-6

District 11-AA

Dist. Over.
Waverly 0-0 3-0
Camden 0-0 6-2
Stewart Co. 0-0 3-4
Hickman Co. 0-0 3-5
E. Hickman 0-0 2-5

District 12-AA

Dist. Over.
Gibson Co. 0-0 5-3
Union City 0-0 4-3
Milan 0-0 1-1
Huntingdon 0-0 3-5
Westview 0-0 1-4

District 13-AA

Dist. Over.
Scotts Hill 0-0 7-0
Bolivar 0-0 4-3
Adamsville 0-0 3-4
Riverside 0-0 1-5
Madison 0-0 0-7

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over.
McNairy 0-0 4-2
Lexington 0-0 4-4
Chester Co. 0-0 3-5
Hardin Co. 0-0 1-3

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over.
South Side 0-0 5-0
North Side 0-0 4-1
South Gibson 0-0 5-3
Liberty 0-0 1-5

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over.
Obion Co. 0-0 7-0
Dyersburg 0-0 5-2
Crockett Co. 0-0 4-3
Dyer Co. 0-0 3-4

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over.
Munford 0-0 4-2
Covington 0-0 4-3
Ripley 0-0 3-4
Haywood 0-0 2-3
Brighton 0-0 1-4

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
Sacred Heart 0-0 6-0
Tip-Rosemark 0-0 2-1
Jackson Chr. 0-0 4-3
TCA 0-0 3-4
USJ 0-0 2-3
Fayette Aca. 0-0 1-4

GIRLS

District 11-A

Dist. Over.
McKenzie 0-0 7-0
Houston Co. 0-0 6-1
McEwen 0-0 2-5
Big Sandy 0-0 2-6

District 12-A

Dist. Over.
Perry Co. 0-0 3-3
West Carroll 0-0 1-2
Clarksburg 0-0 2-6
Bruceton 0-0 1-6
Frank Hughes 0-0 0-6

District 13-A

Dist. Over.
Bradford 0-0 6-0
Gleason 0-0 7-1
S. Fulton 0-0 4-2
Dresden 0-0 3-3
Greenfield 0-0 3-4

District 14-A

Dist. Over.
JCM 0-0 3-3
Humboldt 0-0 2-5
Middleton 0-0 1-4
Lake Co. 0-0 1-4
Halls 0-0 1-5
Peabody 0-0 0-6

District 11-AA

Dist. Over.
Hickman Co. 0-0 7-1
E. Hickman 0-0 6-1
Stewart Co. 0-0 6-2
Camden 0-0 5-3
Waverly 0-0 1-2

District 12-AA

Dist. Over.
Gibson Co. 0-0 9-0
Westview 0-0 5-0
Union City 0-0 5-2
Huntingdon 0-0 4-4
Milan 0-0 0-2

District 13-AA

Dist. Over.
Scotts Hill 0-0 6-1
Bolivar 0-0 3-3
Riverside 0-0 3-3
Adamsville 0-0 3-4
Madison 0-0 0-7

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over.
Hardin Co. 0-0 3-1
McNairy 0-0 4-2
Lexington 0-0 3-5
Chester Co. 0-0 3-5

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over.
South Gibson 0-0 8-0
South Side 0-0 6-1
Liberty 0-0 0-1
North Side 0-0 0-6

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over.
Dyer Co. 0-0 5-3
Crockett Co. 0-0 4-3
Obion Co. 0-0 4-3
Dyersburg 0-0 1-6

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over.
Covington 0-0 4-5
Munford 0-0 2-4
Ripley 0-0 2-4
Haywood 0-0 1-3
Brighton 0-0 0-4

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
Tip-Rosemark 0-0 2-0
Fayette Aca. 0-0 5-1
Sacred Heart 0-0 4-1
Jackson Chr. 0-0 5-2
TCA 0-0 5-2
USJ 0-0 1-6

 

