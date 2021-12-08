West Tennessee high school basketball district standings for Week 4

Bradford’s Annalee Bratton (14) looks to pass the ball against Milan on Dec. 7, 2021.
Here are the updated high school basketball district standings for West Tennessee midway through Week 4 of the 2020-21 season:
BOYS
District 11-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McKenzie
|0-0
|5-1
|Big Sandy
|0-0
|3-5
|Houston Co.
|0-0
|2-5
|McEwen
|0-0
|1-6
District 12-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|West Carroll
|0-0
|3-0
|Perry Co.
|0-0
|4-2
|Frank Hughes
|0-0
|2-4
|Bruceton
|0-0
|2-5
|Clarksburg
|0-0
|2-6
District 13-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dresden
|0-0
|4-4
|Gleason
|0-0
|3-5
|Bradford
|0-0
|2-4
|Greenfield
|0-0
|1-5
|S. Fulton
|0-0
|0-6
District 14-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Middleton
|0-0
|5-0
|Peabody
|0-0
|4-2
|Lake Co.
|0-0
|2-1
|Halls
|0-0
|3-3
|Humboldt
|0-0
|1-5
|JCM
|0-0
|1-6
District 11-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Waverly
|0-0
|3-0
|Camden
|0-0
|6-2
|Stewart Co.
|0-0
|3-4
|Hickman Co.
|0-0
|3-5
|E. Hickman
|0-0
|2-5
District 12-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Gibson Co.
|0-0
|5-3
|Union City
|0-0
|4-3
|Milan
|0-0
|1-1
|Huntingdon
|0-0
|3-5
|Westview
|0-0
|1-4
District 13-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Scotts Hill
|0-0
|7-0
|Bolivar
|0-0
|4-3
|Adamsville
|0-0
|3-4
|Riverside
|0-0
|1-5
|Madison
|0-0
|0-7
District 11-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McNairy
|0-0
|4-2
|Lexington
|0-0
|4-4
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|3-5
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|1-3
District 12-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|South Side
|0-0
|5-0
|North Side
|0-0
|4-1
|South Gibson
|0-0
|5-3
|Liberty
|0-0
|1-5
District 13-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|7-0
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|5-2
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|4-3
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|3-4
District 14-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Munford
|0-0
|4-2
|Covington
|0-0
|4-3
|Ripley
|0-0
|3-4
|Haywood
|0-0
|2-3
|Brighton
|0-0
|1-4
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Sacred Heart
|0-0
|6-0
|Tip-Rosemark
|0-0
|2-1
|Jackson Chr.
|0-0
|4-3
|TCA
|0-0
|3-4
|USJ
|0-0
|2-3
|Fayette Aca.
|0-0
|1-4
GIRLS
District 11-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McKenzie
|0-0
|7-0
|Houston Co.
|0-0
|6-1
|McEwen
|0-0
|2-5
|Big Sandy
|0-0
|2-6
District 12-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Perry Co.
|0-0
|3-3
|West Carroll
|0-0
|1-2
|Clarksburg
|0-0
|2-6
|Bruceton
|0-0
|1-6
|Frank Hughes
|0-0
|0-6
District 13-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Bradford
|0-0
|6-0
|Gleason
|0-0
|7-1
|S. Fulton
|0-0
|4-2
|Dresden
|0-0
|3-3
|Greenfield
|0-0
|3-4
District 14-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|JCM
|0-0
|3-3
|Humboldt
|0-0
|2-5
|Middleton
|0-0
|1-4
|Lake Co.
|0-0
|1-4
|Halls
|0-0
|1-5
|Peabody
|0-0
|0-6
District 11-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Hickman Co.
|0-0
|7-1
|E. Hickman
|0-0
|6-1
|Stewart Co.
|0-0
|6-2
|Camden
|0-0
|5-3
|Waverly
|0-0
|1-2
District 12-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Gibson Co.
|0-0
|9-0
|Westview
|0-0
|5-0
|Union City
|0-0
|5-2
|Huntingdon
|0-0
|4-4
|Milan
|0-0
|0-2
District 13-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Scotts Hill
|0-0
|6-1
|Bolivar
|0-0
|3-3
|Riverside
|0-0
|3-3
|Adamsville
|0-0
|3-4
|Madison
|0-0
|0-7
District 11-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|3-1
|McNairy
|0-0
|4-2
|Lexington
|0-0
|3-5
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|3-5
District 12-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|South Gibson
|0-0
|8-0
|South Side
|0-0
|6-1
|Liberty
|0-0
|0-1
|North Side
|0-0
|0-6
District 13-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|5-3
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|4-3
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|4-3
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|1-6
District 14-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Covington
|0-0
|4-5
|Munford
|0-0
|2-4
|Ripley
|0-0
|2-4
|Haywood
|0-0
|1-3
|Brighton
|0-0
|0-4
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Tip-Rosemark
|0-0
|2-0
|Fayette Aca.
|0-0
|5-1
|Sacred Heart
|0-0
|4-1
|Jackson Chr.
|0-0
|5-2
|TCA
|0-0
|5-2
|USJ
|0-0
|1-6