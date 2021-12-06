Bradford girls enter West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 3

Football officially ended on Saturday with Westview bringing home the Class 2A state championship, so basketball is now taking center stage.

And boy have there been some good games already.

Only one new team entered the rankings this week, and that is undefeated Bradford girls.

Be ready for another week of high-quality action.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

MORE: Gibson County high school basketball schedule for Dec. 6-11

Boys

1. South Side (5-0): Results: Beat Fayette-Ware, Covington. This week: Friday vs. Ripley. Last week: No. 1.

2. West Carroll (3-0): Beat Bradford. This week: Tuesday at Humboldt; Friday vs. Peabody. Last week: No. 2.

3. Middleton (4-0): Results: Beat Corinth (Miss.); H.W. Byers (Miss.). This week: Tuesday vs. Fayette-Ware; Friday at Ripley (Miss.). Last week: No. 3.

4. Obion County (6-0): Results: Beat South Fulton, Lake County. This week: Tuesday vs. Munford; Friday at Westview; Saturday vs. North Side. Last week: No. 6.

5. Fayette-Ware (4-3): Results: Beat Bolivar; Lost to South Side, Munford. This week: Tuesday at Middleton; Friday vs. Haywood. Last week: No. 4.

6. Bolivar (4-3): Beat Hardin County; Lost to Fayette-Ware. This week: Does not play. Last week: No. 5.

7. Haywood (2-2): Results: Beat Union City. This week: Tuesday vs. White State; Friday at Fayette-Ware. Last week: No. 8.

8. Dyersburg (4-2): Results: Beat South Gibson. This week: Tuesday at Gibson County; Friday vs. Halls. Last week: No. 9.

9. Sacred Heart (5-0): Results: Beat Lexington, Madison. This week: Tuesday at Liberty; Thursday vs. Carroll Academy; Friday at Milan. Last week: No. 11.

10. Peabody (3-2): Results: Beat South Gibson, Greenfield. This week: Tuesday vs. South Fulton; Thursday vs. South Gibson; Friday at West Carroll. Last week: No. 12.

11. South Gibson (4-3): Results: Bat Madison; Lost to Peabody, Dyersburg. This week: Tuesday at Crockett County; Thursday at Peabody; Friday at Madison. Last week: No. 7.

12. North Side (3-1): Results: Did not play. This week: Tuesday at Ripley; Friday at JCM; Saturday at Obion County. Last week: No. 10.

On the bubble: Camden (5-2); Gibson County (5-2); McNairy Central (4-1); Scotts HIll (6-0); Union City (4-2).

Girls

1. Westview (4-0): Results: Beat Chester County. This week: Tuesday at Dyer County; Friday vs. Obion County. Last week: No. 1.

2. McKenzie (6-0): Results: Beat USJ, Huntingdon. This week: Tuesday vs. Greenfield; Friday at Henry County. Last week: No. 2.

3. Gibson County (8-0): Results: Beat Dresden, TCA. This week: Tuesday vs. Dyersburg; Friday vs. Crockett County. Last week: No. 3.

4. South Gibson (7-0): Results: Beat Madison, Peabody, Dyersburg. This week: Tuesday at Crockett County; Thursday vs. Peabody; Friday at Madison. Last week: No. 4.

5. South Side (6-1): Results: Beat Fayette-Ware, Covington. This week: Friday vs. Ripley. Last week: No. 5.

6. Gleason (6-1): Results: Beat Lake County, Huntingdon. This week: Monday vs. Big Sandy; Friday vs. Lake County. Last week: No. 9.

7. Scotts Hill (6-0): Results: Beat Carroll Academy, Collinwood, Clarksburg. This week: Tuesday vs. McNairy Central; Friday vs. Lexington. Last week: No. 11.

8. TCA (4-2): Results: Beat Greenfield; Lost to Gibson County. This week: Tuesday vs. Chester County; Friday at McNairy Central. Last week: No. 6.

9. Hardin County (2-1): Results: Beat Bolivar; Lost to Lawrence County. This week: Tuesday vs. Central (Ala); Thursday vs. Kossuth (Miss.). Last week: No. 7.

10. Fayette-Ware (3-3): Results: Lost to South Side, Bartlett. This week: Tuesday at Middleton; Friday vs. Haywood. Last week: No. 8.

11. Bradford (5-0): Results: Beat Halls, West Carroll. This week: Tuesday vs. Milan; Thursday vs. Halls; Saturday at Lake County. Last week: Not ranked.

12. Greenfield (3-3): Results: Beat Peabody; Lost to TCA. This week: Tuesday at McKenzie; Friday at Bruceton. Last week: No. 10.

Dropped out: Huntingdon (4-3).

On the bubble: Crockett County (4-2); Dyer County (5-2); Fayette Academy (4-1); Union City (4-2).