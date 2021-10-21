Milan Police Department investigates local homicide

By Caleb Revill

The Milan Police Department is investigating a homicide after remains found last week were examined in an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner’s office, where it was suggested that the individual’s death was caused by the hands of another person.

According to a statement from the Milan Police Department on Thursday afternoon, October 21, the remains of Robert Taylor were discovered last week at his home on Bryant Street located in Milan, Tennessee, during a call for service where Taylor was found unresponsive in his residence. MPD noted that Taylor had been dead for several days before police discovered his remains.

Per the law of the State of Tennessee, a medical examiner responded to the residence to provide an initial examination. As a result of that initial examination, the remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

“The Milan Police Department is actively working every angle of the investigation to identify, arrest and prosecute the responsible party or parties,” said MPD Detective Nick Glenn in a statement. “Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact us with any updates you may have.”

This investigation is still ongoing. Updates will be posted to this article as more information is received.