With two weeks remaining, breaking down the football playoffs

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, playoff seeding is what all of the teams in West Tennessee have their minds on.

Check out how the three regions involving Gibson County teams look.

Next week, we will look at the three regions that matchup with these three for the opening round of the playoffs. All three regions involve Memphis teams, and those three still have two region games remaining.

Region 7-1A

If Peabody beats West Carroll in Week 11, Peabody is No. 1, Lake County is No. 2 and West Carroll is No. 3.

If West Carroll beats Peabody and Greenfield beats Lake County in Week 11, West Carroll is No. 1, Peabody is No. 2 and Lake County is No. 3.

If West Carroll beats Peabody and Lake County beats Greenfield in Week 11, there would be a three-way tie for first place.

The first tiebreaker is the total number of wins, and Week 10’s results would determine seed. So, if West Carroll beat Scotts Hill in Week 10, West Carroll is No. 1, Peabody is No. 2 and Lake County is No. 3. If Scotts Hill beat West Carroll and Peabody beat Huntingdon, Peabody is No. 1, Lake County is No. 2 and West Carroll is No. 3. If Scotts Hill beat West Carroll and Huntingdon beat Peabody, West Carroll is No. 1, Peabody is No. 2 and Lake County is No. 3.

For the No. 4 seed …

If Humboldt beats Halls, the Vikings are No. 4.

If Halls beats Humboldt and Lake County beats Greenfield, the Vikings are No. 4.

If Halls beats Humboldt and Greenfield beats Lake County, Greenfield is No. 4.

Region 7-2A

Westview is No. 1.

The winner of Huntingdon-Union City in Week 11 is No. 2, and the loser is No. 3.

The winner of Gibson County-Camden in Week 11 is No. 4.

Region 7-4A

Haywood is No. 1.If North Side beats Milan in Week 11, North Side is No. 2, South Gibson is No. 3 and Milan is No. 4.

If Milan beats North Side and Crockett County beats South Gibson, Milan is No. 2, North Side is No. 3 and South Gibson is No. 4.

If Milan beats North Side and South Gibson beats Crockett County in Week 11, there is a three-way tie for second place. The first tiebreaker is total wins, so Week 10’s games will play a role in seeding.

So, if South Gibson beat Lausanne, South Gibson is No. 2, Milan is No. 3 and North Side is No. 4. If Lausanne beat South Gibson and North Side beat South Side, North Side is No. 2, South Gibson is No. 3 and Milan is No. 4. But if Lausanne beat South Gibson, South Side beat North Side and Milan beat Hardin County, South Gibson is No. 2, Milan is No. 3 and North Side is No. 4.