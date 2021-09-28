Hadley awarded again

by Katrina Smith

The city of Humboldt has once again been recognized for its outstanding fiscal reporting. The city of Humboldt has been awarded a certificate of excellence in financial reporting for the fiscal year ending June 2020. This report was judged by an impartial panel.

The accuracy of this accomplishment came from Kim Hadley, city treasurer of the city of Humboldt. Hadley has exemplified an exceptional work ethic while maintaining transparency when reporting the city’s business.

Hadley has been employed with the city for over 24 years and out of those years, 14 of them have come with recognition for high achievement by the Government Finance Officers Association (G.F.O.A.).

G.F.O.A. is an association representing over 19,000 local government offices throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“I love my job,” said Hadley, city treasurer. “It means everything to me knowing the team has worked together to accurately provide the information needed on their reports. This award is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.”