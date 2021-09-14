Gibson County high school fall scoreboard for Week 5

Here are the scores from across Gibson County for Week 5 of the high school fall season:

TUESDAY

Girls Soccer

South Gibson 6, Dyersburg 3

Goals: SG – Tetteybea Addo 2, Kayla Peterson 2, Ella Piercey, Aubrey Colvin. Assists: SG – Piercey, Colvin, Sierra Healy. Saves: SG – Ava Odle 8. Record: SG 8-0-1.

Gibson County 1, Obion County 1 (tie)

Goals: GC – Macey Woffard. Records: GC 3-6-1.

Huntingdon 5, Milan 1

Madison 9, Peabody 0

Golf

at Milan Golf and Country Club

Boys

Milan 182, McKenzie 197

Individual scoring: Mi – Taylor Hill 43, Matt Fry 45, Colby Ford 45, Taylor Davis 46.

Girls

McKenzie 87, Milan 89

Individual scoring: Mi – Katie Alexander 42, Jaclyn Moore 47.

Volleyball

Dyer County 3, Milan 0

Dyersburg 3, South Gibson 0

MONDAY

Girls Soccer

Gibson County 3, Augustine 0

Goals: GC – Bailey Morris 2, Macey Woffard. Assists: GC – Hannah Taylor. Record: GC 3-6.

McKenzie 2, Milan 0

Golf

at Humboldt Golf and Country Club

Boys

Jackson Christian 149, South Gibson 149, Chester County 170

(Jackson Christian won on a playoff hole)

Individual scoring: SG – Rogelio Gerena 35, Renato Gerena 36, Christian Andrews 38, Brenden McMillion 40. Medalist: Nolan Smith (JC) 32.

Girls

South Gibson 85, Jackson Christian 95, Chester County 96

Individual scoring: SG – Emma Butler 30, Karli Allen 45. Medalist: Butler (SG) 30.

at Milan Golf and Country Club

Boys

Individual scoring: Milan – Siler Criswell 47, Grayson Stuckey 52; Peabody – Evan Temple 53. Medalist: Criswell (M) 47.

Girls

Individual scoring: Milan – Katie Alexander 37, Jaclyn Moore 51; Peabody – Ann Taylor 59. Medalist: Alexander (M) 37.

VOLLEYBALL

Milan 3, Obion County 0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-21)