Gibson County high school fall scoreboard for Week 5
Here are the scores from across Gibson County for Week 5 of the high school fall season:
TUESDAY
Girls Soccer
South Gibson 6, Dyersburg 3
Goals: SG – Tetteybea Addo 2, Kayla Peterson 2, Ella Piercey, Aubrey Colvin. Assists: SG – Piercey, Colvin, Sierra Healy. Saves: SG – Ava Odle 8. Record: SG 8-0-1.
Gibson County 1, Obion County 1 (tie)
Goals: GC – Macey Woffard. Records: GC 3-6-1.
Huntingdon 5, Milan 1
Madison 9, Peabody 0
Golf
at Milan Golf and Country Club
Boys
Milan 182, McKenzie 197
Individual scoring: Mi – Taylor Hill 43, Matt Fry 45, Colby Ford 45, Taylor Davis 46.
Girls
McKenzie 87, Milan 89
Individual scoring: Mi – Katie Alexander 42, Jaclyn Moore 47.
Volleyball
Dyer County 3, Milan 0
Dyersburg 3, South Gibson 0
MONDAY
Girls Soccer
Gibson County 3, Augustine 0
Goals: GC – Bailey Morris 2, Macey Woffard. Assists: GC – Hannah Taylor. Record: GC 3-6.
McKenzie 2, Milan 0
Golf
at Humboldt Golf and Country Club
Boys
Jackson Christian 149, South Gibson 149, Chester County 170
(Jackson Christian won on a playoff hole)
Individual scoring: SG – Rogelio Gerena 35, Renato Gerena 36, Christian Andrews 38, Brenden McMillion 40. Medalist: Nolan Smith (JC) 32.
Girls
South Gibson 85, Jackson Christian 95, Chester County 96
Individual scoring: SG – Emma Butler 30, Karli Allen 45. Medalist: Butler (SG) 30.
at Milan Golf and Country Club
Boys
Individual scoring: Milan – Siler Criswell 47, Grayson Stuckey 52; Peabody – Evan Temple 53. Medalist: Criswell (M) 47.
Girls
Individual scoring: Milan – Katie Alexander 37, Jaclyn Moore 51; Peabody – Ann Taylor 59. Medalist: Alexander (M) 37.
VOLLEYBALL
Milan 3, Obion County 0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-21)