Fall Fest returning in 2021

by Danny Wade

After a year hiatus due to COVID, Fall Fest is back in 2021. This year’s date is Saturday, September 25 and will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Since its inception in 2009, Fall Fest has been a favorite event. Humboldt Downtown Association sponsored the event for the first 11 years.

Now that Humboldt is designated as a Tennessee Main Street Community, the downtown association merged with the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce as a new committee and is now under the chamber umbrella. With Humboldt being part of Tennessee Main Street Community, it also is part of Main Street America.

Chamber Executive Director Amanda Love said Humboldt Downtown Association became a part of the chamber in 2020 after the city was recognized by the state as a Main Street Community. There are approximately 25 cities in Tennessee with this designation. Having HDBA a part of the chamber, allows for more funding opportunities through grants and other means.

Tommy Goodrum and Michael Longmire have been lead coordinators from the beginning and will remain key contributors helping coordinate this year’s festival.

Even though Fall Fest is now a chamber event, the downtown festival will look the same. Main Street will be closed to traffic from 12th to 16th avenues. Vendor booths will be set up on Main St. in the downtown area. They plan on have approximately 50 vendors again this year but Love said the numbers could take a hit with COVID still an issue.

Fall Fest always has fun and games for the kids. This year, there is even more focus to have entertainment for the youngsters. Booths that offer games for the children can receive a discount on the vendor fee. Love said several vendors have already taken advantage of this discount.

There will be inflatables for the kids to enjoy, as well as games for the kids. Something new this year is a balloon artist, Yakko Matamoros, who will create all kinds of balloon figures from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Love said he is truly an artist with balloons.

Boys & Girls Club will have games for the kids as well.

A stage will be set up for live music throughout the festival. Brent Fonville, Jason Gerrish and Rita Perry are scheduled to perform with another solo artist to be added to the line up.

How can there be a festival without food? There will be plenty of cuisine items to choose from. There will be food trucks on site and some vendor booths will have food options as well. Some items on the menu festival goers may find are barbecue, smoked chicken, fair foods, shaved ice, pizza, wings and lots more. Local restaurants will be open to the public, as will most of the retail shops downtown.

There is no admission fee to attend Fall Fest. All the games are free. There will be food to purchase and some vendors will sell their wares.

Be sure to register for $100 Chamber Bucks give-away at the chamber’s booth in front of the downtown mini park. All you have to do is register with your name and phone number. Your name may be drawn to win. You do not have to be present to win. Chamber Bucks can be used just like cash at participating Humboldt Chamber of Commerce business.

Fall Fest is always a happening place to be as the seasons change. There’s fun and games, good food and entertainment galore. There will be lots of smiling faces up and down Main Street. You’re sure to see people you know. Downtown Humboldt will definitely be the place to be on Saturday, September 25.