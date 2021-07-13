Bikes & Cars – Public Library prepares for big event

Foundation fundraiser to assist with Children’s Library construction costs

by Katrina Smith

Who are the Friends of the Humboldt Public Library and the Humboldt Public Library Foundation? They are a group of individuals who are dedicated in supporting and enhancing library services and programs in the community through strengthening advocacy efforts, increasing library awareness and providing support.

The Humboldt Public Library will be renovating with the construction of a new children’s library wing and the friends and foundation are helping to raise funds to cover the costs.

On Saturday, July 24, 2021, a fundraiser, “Bikers, Mopars and Classic Cars for kids” will take place. This is so exciting in more ways than one. The kids will be at the library having lots of fun jumping on jumpy houses, petting animals at the petting zoo, and enjoying hotdogs.

All motor participants of this event will meet in the Humboldt Shopping Center parking lot at the corner of the Hwy 45 Bypass and Central Ave. The Humboldt Police Department will escort the parade, creating quite the parade filled with honks, beeps and sirens.

Once the motorists arrive at the library, the kids will be able to take a little motorcycle ride, but a waiver must be filled out.

In conjunction with the fundraiser, Lane Chapel CME Church will also participate with a back to school project giving out approximately 500 backpacks to students.

Anyone can be a supporter of this event by participating in the activities or by making a donation to the Humboldt Public Library Foundation.