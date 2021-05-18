Grace Howard Sullivan

Rosary services for Mrs. Grace Howard Sullivan, 88, will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 p.m. until service time.

Mrs. Sullivan, a homemaker and member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Humboldt Healthcare.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Sullivan.

Mrs. Sullivan is survived by nieces and nephews, Leah Carr, Ernest Bandi, Theresa Vine, Bernadette Wong, Michael Bandi, Marilyn Wendelburg, Donald Nelson, Phillip Nelson, Louise Engel, Brian Weissenflug and David Weissenflug.