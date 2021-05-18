Doug Walters

Funeral services for Mr. Tommy Douglas “Doug” Walters, 68, were be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in New Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation was Monday from 5 until 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 12 p.m. until service time.

Mr. Walters, a truck driver and member of New Shiloh Methodist Church, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Milan General Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his father, Albert “Doc” Wall.

Mr. Walters is survived by his wife, Ellen Walters of Trenton, Tenn.; mother, Jean Wall of Trenton; five daughters, Brandy (Phillip) Barger of Gadsden, Tenn., Tiffany Walters and Kim (Jeff) Watson both of Jackson, Tenn., Kelsha Reece of Trenton and Amber Trinosky of Paris, Tenn.; two sons, Jason (Lacy) Walters of Franklin, Tenn. and Jason (Regina) Ward of Farmington, Ky.; two sisters, Kim (Tom) Mayberry of Trezevant, Tenn. and Pam (Pete) Williams of Atwood, Tenn.; 16 grandchildren, Kevin (Rachel) Barger, Caitlyn Barger, Lukas Barger, Garrison Walters, Nora Kate Walters, Eli Brown, Memphis Putman, Kolby Reece, O’Ryan Reece, Ty Trinosky, Brandon Trinosky, Parker Trinsoky, Taylor Watson, Sydney Watson, Riley Kay Ward and Josh Ward; and two great-grandchildren, Maci Jean Ferrell and Miles James.