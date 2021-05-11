83rd annual Strawberry Festival Junior Floats and Grand Floats Parades

The Gibson County Mass Band was one of the highlights of Festival Week when high school band students from Humboldt, South Gibson, Milan, Peabody and Gibson County performed at the end of the Grand Floats Parade on Friday.
Banner Girls
The Berry
The Berry Greatest Show took home two first place awards during the 83rd annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival. The float placed first Mini Floats in the Junior Parade and won first place float in the Grand Floats Parade on Friday.
Showering Our Community with Berry Sweet Love won first place in the Junior Floats Parade on Thursday and followed up with a third place win on Friday during the Grand Floats Parade.
I Say, I Say… It’s a Great Day for a Parade took home the second place award in the Grand Floats Parade on Friday.
Our Tricks are a Treat & Berry Sweet was second place winner in Thursday’s Junior Floats Parade.
Boys & Girls Club of Humboldt’s Miss Christmas Spirit pageant royalty float placed third in the Junior Floats Parade on Thursday.
Second place winner in the Junior Floats Parade, Humboldt Mini Float category was Pick of the Patch.
The Hostess Princess court enjoy the excitement of Festival Week, especially the Junior Floats and Grand Floats Parades.
Junior Hostess Princess royalty look stunning in their white dresses during Thursday’s parade.
Strawberry Festival Territorial Court wave to the crowd as they ride down Main Street.
Two festival courts, Miss Teen Territorial and Jr. Miss Territorial share one float as they promenade down the parade route.
Little Miss Territorial court ride in the parade on this gorgeous Strawberry Festival float.