Events planned for Child Abuse Prevention Month

b Logan Watson

The Gibson County Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is ramping up for a busy month of raising awareness for a problem plaguing our community.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the group is asking people in Gibson County to help “Be The Light” by educating themselves about the signs of child abuse and making donations to the center.

“COVID-19 has really impacted our ability to raise the funds necessary for our centers to do their much-needed work,” said Gibson County Director Bett Jewel. “In the interest of safety, we’ve postponed it this year as well. So, we reached out to some of our local restaurants, and throughout the month of April, they will be holding special nights to help us raise funds and awareness.”

On these nights, restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to the Gibson County Exchange Club. Majestic Steakhouse in Trenton will be participating on April 13, La Fiesta in Humboldt on April 15, the Humboldt Coffee Shop on April 21, and Mi Casita in Humboldt on April 22. Gibson’s Grill and Sally’s Diner in Trenton will also participate at a date to be announced later.

The Exchange Club is also partnering with Dyer, Trenton, Milan, Medina and Humboldt Nutrition, donating a portion of the sales of their “Blue Drink” for the entire month to the center. Anyone that would like to show their support can also purchase a lawn kit or “Be the Light” t-shirt. Lawn kits contain a lawn sign and solar light for a $30 donation, and t-shirts can be purchased for $18 ($20 for additional sizes).