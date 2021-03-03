Greene named Presidential Scholars candidate

By Logan Watson

Ryleigh Greene, a senior at Gibson County High School, received a high honor last week, being selected as a candidate for the 2021 United States Presidential Scholars program.

Only 4,500 students across the country received the prestigious honor, which are chosen based on either an outstanding performance on the ACT or SAT, or nomination by their chief state school officer.

The highly competitive program was created in 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson, recognizing students who excel in academics, leadership, service, the arts and career and technical fields.

Each spring, the Commission on Presidential Scholars chooses up to 161 candidates to travel to Washington, D.C. where they will be recognized at a ceremony sponsored by the White House.

Ryleigh is the daughter of Chad and Kristi Greene of the Tyson Store community and plans to attend Arkansas State University in the fall to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, and plans to further her education by pursue a Masters degree as a family nurse practitioner.

Ryleigh currently has a 4.3 weighted GPA and holds a superstore of 29 on the ACT, with a score of 35 in the English portion of the test. She has also completed 252 hours of community service during her high school career.

Ryleigh also excels in her English, Health Science and Spanish classes, and is a four-year member of HOSA, SADD, the GCHS Student Council and the cheerleading squad.

“For as long as I can remember, I have been inspired to leave my mark on the world through the use of dedication and kindness,” Greene said in her application resume. “Wherever my occupation may lead me, I plan not only to grow as a professional, but become a better person. I vow to work vigorously in my studies and in my community in order to serve my patients and those in my environment to the best of my ability.”

In her spare time, Ryleigh enjoys giving back to her community by volunteering, competing in scholarship pageants and singing in church.