Chronicle contest receives dozens of entries

by Danny Wade

When Mother Nature decided West Tennessee needed some snow, she did not play around. She dumped as much as a foot of snow in some areas. Here in the Humboldt area, there was anywhere from six to 10 inches of the white stuff.

This made for hazardous driving conditions, causing schools to close and many people working from home, or just home with the day off.

The Humboldt Chronicle decided to make the best of the snowy conditions by holding a contest on the newspaper’s Facebook page. People were asked to submit snow pictures on Facebook. The staff selected the top three to win a prize, $20 Chamber Bucks and a year’s subscription to the Humboldt Chronicle.

With so many entries, it was not easy to narrow down the best pictures. All the pictures were great but the staff had chore of selecting the winners. There were several pictures that are worthy of winning, so the staff decided to make an honorable mention list as well and publish as many pictures as space allowed in the newspaper.

After much deliberation, the Chronicle staff selected three winners, Mark Hopper’s fountain snowman, Travis Robertson’s cardinal landing on bird feeder and Brilee Davidson snow tubing, submitted by her grandmother, Melinda Hammonds.

Other notable entries were Lacy Barnett’s snow buggy, Abby Lohrum’s mom and baby, Audrey Seyerle’s snowboarding, Whitney Simpson’s Elsa from Frozen, Heather Glenn-Hoekstra’s daughter Laurel, Rachel Sanford’s kids in sled, Brittney Keller’s daughter in falling snow, Harvey Boyd’s dogs, Knox Adams playing in snow and Destiny and Matthew Forbes making snow angels.

The Humboldt Chronicle staff was very pleased with the response to the contest and would like to thank everyone who participated by posting pictures on the newspaper’s Facebook page.

Keep an eye out for other subscription promotions throughout the year, and maybe another contest or two. What better way to keep up with Humboldt news and happenings than reading the Humboldt Chronicle.