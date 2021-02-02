Harold James Plunk

Graveside services for Harold James Plunk were held on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, Tenn. Mr. Plunk died peacefully on January 26 at age 75.

Mr. Plunk, a lifelong resident of Humboldt, was born on January 23, 1946 to parents Newell Earl Plunk and Lula Mae Tatum Plunk.

He was a 1966 graduate of Humboldt High School where he excelled in track and football for the Humboldt Rams. He later attended Union University on an athletic scholarship for track.

In later years, Mr. Plunk and his father Newell formed Plunk’s Heating and Cooling, a business that he continued until his retirement.

Mr. Plunk was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ronny Lee Plunk.

He is survived by four children, Jennifer Seals (Bob), Kristi Lindsey (Brad), Julie McKnight (Kevin), and Bubba Plunk; as well as nine grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the Humboldt High School Booster Club, PO Box 746, Humboldt, TN 38343.

