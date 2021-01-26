Dennis Ralph Barger

Funeral services for Mr. Dennis Ralph Barger, 78, were held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Private burial followed in the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads. Visitation was Monday from 5 until 8 p.m.

Mr. Barger, a U.S. Army veteran of the Gulf War, former member of the Milan and Humboldt police departments, U.S. Marshall, retired National Guardsman, former commander of the Humboldt VFW and deacon of the Calvary Baptist Church, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 in the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Gaye Barger; a daughter, Retina Tibbs of Humboldt, Tenn.; two sons, Michael Barger of Lavinia, Tenn. and Phillip Barger (Brandy) of Gadsden, Tenn.; a sister, Sheila Martin (Junior) of Lavinia; five grandchildren, Jonathan Tibbs (Christina), Erica Hardin, Kevin Barger (Rachel), Caitlyn Barger and Lukas Barger; and four great-grandchildren, Nathan Newell, Lilly Hardin, Rose Hardin and Shylah Tibbs.