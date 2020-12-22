Betty Jean Denton

Private graveside services for Mrs. Betty Jean Denton, 89, were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Griers Chapel Cemetery. All services followed the appropriate social distancing protocols, including face masks being recommended, as set for by the CDC and state of Tennessee.

Mrs. Denton, a retired teacher and principal, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Waco Denton; and parents, Hershel and Anna Lou (Owens) Barber.

Mrs. Denton is survived by two nieces, Shirley Scott and husband Larry, and Kathy Williams and husband Steve; two nephews, Ken Denton and wife Wanda, and Tim Denton, all of Trenton, Tenn.; and three cousins, Roberta Owens Yancey, Judy Tripp and Barbara Sasser.