Wreaths Across America ceremony to be held Sunday

By Crystal Burns

Trenton will host its first Wreaths Across America ceremony to remember and honor veterans Sunday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery.

More than 220 wreaths will be placed on the monuments of veterans buried at Oakland Cemetery following a brief program at the gazebo. The ceremony is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend and participate.

Trenton Alderman CeCe Jones and Oakland Cemetery Association Chairman Betty Poteet will lead the ceremony, which includes invocation from Rev. David M. Horton, a retired Air Force major; presentation of colors by the Gibson County Vietnam Veterans of America chapter; laying of wreaths at the veterans’ memorial; pledge of allegiance led by Tennessee Elks Americanism Chairman Sarah Wren; national anthem by Terralyn Elam; speaker James H. Lee, a retired Army colonel; patriotic violin selection by Margaret, Grace, and Sarah Peeples; and “Taps” played by Lauren Latta.

Following the program, family, friends, and volunteers are asked to help lay wreaths on veterans’ headstones. To volunteer, please contact CeCe Jones at 731-225-5297 or Betty Poteet at 731-414-8815.

Those who purchased wreaths for veterans buried at other cemeteries may pick them up Saturday, Dec. 19 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Oakland Cemetery gazebo.

Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 2,100 locations across the United States, at sea, and abroad. The mission is to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom.

This year’s theme is “Be An American Worth Fighting For.” For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.