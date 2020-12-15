Bobby Joe Moore

Funeral services for Mr. Bobby Joe Moore will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 in the Peabody High School gymnasium in Trenton, Tenn. with Bro. Ronnie Coleman officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, Tenn. Funeral services will be live-streamed on Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

Mr. Moore, 81, passed away December 12, 2020, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was born in Humboldt to the late Horace Greely and Lucille Patterson Moore.

Mr. Moore was a longtime business owner in Trenton where he retired from Moore Plumbing in 1991. He then went to work for the Trenton Special School District where he retired in 2001. Mr. Moore was an avid UT Vols fan and an avid Peabody fan. He was a member of SoulQuest Church in Jackson, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Cletus Moore, Marie Ridings, Mary Frances Morris and Thelma Wood.

Mr. Moore is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mollie Powell Moore; son, Bob Moore and wife Ceil; daughters, Pennie Moore Shivers and husband Billy, and Anna Moore Smith and husband Richard; sister, Verna Bawcom; six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers to serve will be, Will Shivers, Billy Shivers, Joseph Moore, Josh Richardson, Jordan Richardson and Greg Pruitt.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Peabody High School to help purchase 2020 Championship rings for the high school football team.

Arrangements are entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.