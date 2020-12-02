James “Jim” Rogier

Mr. Jim Rogier, 88, passed away November 23, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Highland, Ill. to the late Ralph Duard and Ruth Maine Porter Rogier.

After school, Mr. Rogier served in the U.S. Army. He retired as manager of Smurfit-Stone in Humboldt where he was employee of the year in 1998. Mr. Rogier was an avid toy collector, specializing in toy tractors. He was also an active member of Humboldt Lions Club and Calvary Baptist Church in Jackson, Tenn.

Mr. Rogier was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Everett Rogier.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Brasfield Rogier; sons, Terry Rogier, Matt Rogier, and Keith Brown and wife Sue Ellyn Brown; grandchildren, Lindsey Perry, James Alan Rogier, Jessica Baum, Austyn Rogier and C.J. Watson; and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or church of your choice.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.