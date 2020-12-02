Hermon Pillow

Funeral services for Mr. Hermon Roy Pillow, 91 of Milan, Tenn. were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Bodkin Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Oakwood Cemetery in Milan. Visitation was Monday from 6 until 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Mr. Pillow was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Trenton. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After his military service, Mr. Pillow worked as a foreman for Alton Box in Humboldt for over 20 years. He also loved working the land on his farm.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Pillow of Milan; son, Terry Hermon Pillow and companion Chris White of Brazil, Tenn.; step-sons, Terry (Deborah) Taylor, Anthony (Kris) Vester and Kevin (Rachel) Vester; step-daughter, Debra (Dudley) Browning; brother, Bennie Ross Pillow; sister, Margaret Middleton; 17 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren

Mr. Hermon is preceded in death by wife, Dolores Dick Pillow; parents, Ezra and Rosa Woodard Pillow; brothers, Clyde Pillow, Lyle Pillow, Clifton Pillow, Bobby Pillow, Travis Pillow and David Pillow; sisters, Mattie Jo Knox and Betty Jean Van Why; step-daughter, Gayle (Michael) Plunk; and two grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to the American Lung Association.